 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work to begin soon on affordable housing development next to Wyuka in Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Work to begin soon on affordable housing development next to Wyuka in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
Hoppe Homes development

Gatehouse Rows will included 98 units of affordable housing adjacent to Wyuka Cemetery.

 DeOld Andersen Architecture, COURTESY IMAGE

Work will start soon on what's being billed as the first large affordable housing project since the city adopted its Coordinated Affordable Housing Action Plan.

The developers of Gatehouse Rows, a 98-unit apartment complex slated to be built on nearly 9 acres at 36th and R streets, held a groundbreaking Wednesday for the project, which Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said will support "well-being and quality of life in Lincoln."

"This is such an important project," she said.

The project will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom rowhouse-style apartments, all of which will be designated as affordable for people earning 60% of the area median income. About 10 units will be available to people making no more than 40% of the median income.

Rent for one-bedroom apartments will start in the mid-$500 range, while two-bedroom units will have rents starting in the mid-$600s. Three-bedroom apartments will rent for between $1,100 and $1,200 monthly.

The project, which is being built on land just west of Wyuka Cemetery, will have amenities that include an onsite playground, event space and community garden.

City Hall: Lincoln City Council divided over housing affordability strategies

Fred Hoppe, president of developer Hoppe Homes, said "a lot of pieces of the puzzle" had to fall into place to make the project happen.

That included the participation of local foundations and banks, as well as Hoppe Homes' ability to get low-income housing tax credits and housing development bonds issued by the city.

Most of the $20 million project will be financed by the bonds, with another approximately $2 million being provided via tax-increment financing, a tax incentive mechanism that allows developers to use the increased future property taxes a project generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to recommend approval for an amended redevelopment plan for the project that increases the proposed TIF amount to $2 million from an earlier estimate of $1.6 million.

Hoppe said the tax credits and incentives, as well as low-rate financing, are needed to make affordable housing projects work, because the cost of construction is so high right now.

Lincoln, Lancaster County net nearly $15M for rental assistance with federal eviction moratorium set to lapse

Hoppe's son, Jake, said Hoppe Homes has worked hard to make the process of developing this project a prototype that can be repeated by the company or by competitors, which will help get more affordable housing built and get the city closer to Gaylor Baird's goal of creating 5,000 affordable housing units over the next decade.

Hoppe Homes officials said they expect to start construction within the next few weeks and hope to have the first units available by this time next year.

Assurity planning apartments near its headquarters

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News