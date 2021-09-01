Work to begin soon on affordable housing development next to Wyuka in Lincoln

That included the participation of local foundations and banks, as well as Hoppe Homes' ability to get low-income housing tax credits and housing development bonds issued by the city.

Most of the $20 million project will be financed by the bonds, with another approximately $2 million being provided via tax-increment financing, a tax incentive mechanism that allows developers to use the increased future property taxes a project generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to recommend approval for an amended redevelopment plan for the project that increases the proposed TIF amount to $2 million from an earlier estimate of $1.6 million.

Hoppe said the tax credits and incentives, as well as low-rate financing, are needed to make affordable housing projects work, because the cost of construction is so high right now.

Hoppe's son, Jake, said Hoppe Homes has worked hard to make the process of developing this project a prototype that can be repeated by the company or by competitors, which will help get more affordable housing built and get the city closer to Gaylor Baird's goal of creating 5,000 affordable housing units over the next decade.