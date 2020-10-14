 Skip to main content
Work starts on large apartment complex in southeast Lincoln
Work starts on large apartment complex in southeast Lincoln

chateau of Yankee Hill

This rendering shows the apartment building that will be built in Phase 1 of Chateau of Yankee Hill.

 Matt Olberding

Work is starting on one of the largest apartment projects in the city in the past decade.

New Generation Construction said Wednesday that it has broken ground on Phase 1 of Chateau of Yankee Hill, which is being built on 54 acres of land that was formerly part of Yankee Hill Country Club near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road.

Phase 1 of the project includes a 166-unit building with a parking garage, as well as a fitness center, clubhouse and leasing office.

“We are excited to move forward with the construction of this great project and we will be celebrating the opening the first phase in about two years,” said Justin Hernandez, president of NGC.

Phase 2 of the project is scheduled to begin immediately after Phase 1 is completed.

At full buildout, the development will consist of 18 buildings and 866 apartment units.

Owner Chateau Development, which owns several apartment complexes in Lincoln, has said previously it sees the complex as eventually being the flagship property in its portfolio.

Stefan Gaspar, president and manager of Chateau Development, said he is "excited to add to the variety of fine living choices" in Lincoln.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

