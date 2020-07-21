Work begins on Innovation Campus hotel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Work has begun on a new six-story hotel at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Companies Inc. said it broke ground this week on the hotel, which is located near the intersection of 21st Street and Transformation Drive, adjacent to the Rise building.

The $23 million, 154-room hotel will be part of the Marriott Tribute Portfolio, which is a line of boutique hotels that are designed to showcase the unique character of the area in which they are located.

The Innovation Campus hotel will have features that are heavily influenced by the state and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Hotel amenities will include a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, coffee shop, fitness center, walk-up food window and a private dining area known as the Founders Room on the top floor.

The ground floor of the hotel will feature a 10,000-square-foot area designated as educational and amenity spaces for use by students of UNL's hospitality, tourism and restaurant management program.

Construction of the hotel is scheduled to be complete sometime in fall 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.