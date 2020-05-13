You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Women's boutique to open store at SouthPointe
View Comments
editor's pick

Women's boutique to open store at SouthPointe

{{featured_button_text}}
versona

Women's clothing boutique Versona will open at SouthPointe Pavilions next week.

 Robin Eschliman, courtesy photo

A women's clothing boutique is planning to open its first location in Nebraska next week at SouthPointe Pavilions.

Versona, which sells women's clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories,  said it will open a store at the mall at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road on May 21.

The store is owned by Cato, which has a store at the Lincoln Crossing shopping center near 27th and Superior streets.

“Versona promises to be a fun shopping experience where women can find unique, on-trend styles at a great value," John Cato, chairman, president and CEO of The Cato Corporation, said in a news release. 

Versona will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

The SouthPointe store is one of six Verona stores opening nationally on May 21. The others are  in Greenwood and Noblesville, Indiana; Homestead, Pennsylvania; and Fairlawn and Canton, Ohio.

Gordmans in danger of going out of business — again
Rush Market plans to open again in Lincoln
Gateway Mall, Von Maur to reopen Friday in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News