Women's boutique to open store at SouthPointe

A women's clothing boutique is planning to open its first location in Nebraska next week at SouthPointe Pavilions.
Versona, which sells women's clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories, said it will open a store at the mall at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road on May 21.
The store is owned by Cato, which has a store at the Lincoln Crossing shopping center near 27th and Superior streets.
“Versona promises to be a fun shopping experience where women can find unique, on-trend styles at a great value," John Cato, chairman, president and CEO of The Cato Corporation, said in a news release.
Versona will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
The SouthPointe store is one of six Verona stores opening nationally on May 21. The others are in Greenwood and Noblesville, Indiana; Homestead, Pennsylvania; and Fairlawn and Canton, Ohio.
