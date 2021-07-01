With NRD well approval, Monolith Materials set to start on expansion south of Lincoln

Monolith is expected to start construction sometime in the next three months and hopes to have the new plants operating sometime in 2024.

The company's presence has generally been welcomed in southwest Lancaster County, but the well permits have caused some controversy. Some residents of the area have raised concerns about the amount of water Monolith will use.

Darin Schwaninger, who lives within a couple of miles of the plant, has five irrigation wells and two for residential use. He's concerned that the amount of water Monolith will use could lower water levels in the area, which could require him and other irrigators to have to spend more money to deepen wells and/or buy bigger motors to run them.

In the worst-case scenario of a prolonged drought, he's also worried that water restrictions could be placed on area residents.

Monolith would be subject to the same or even stricter limits than other users, but Schwaninger worries that they would be hard to enforce.

"There's too much money involved for them to stop producing what they're producing," he said. "They're not going to idle the plant if my water level drops 10 feet."