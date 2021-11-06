With new apartment building full, attention turns to Leighton District commercial space

Three of them will be setting up shop in the retail space on the first floor of the building: Franco's Fresh Mexican, a fast-casual authentic Mexican eatery; The Daq Shack, an island-themed restaurant serving lobster rolls, fried chicken sandwiches, island drinks and signature daiquiris; and Lincoln's Pub, which serves typical bar food such as pizza and burgers, along with craft beer and cocktails.

Those three restaurants also will be going into La Vista City Centre, a similar development that City+ Ventures is working on in the Omaha suburb.

Ryan Mann and Jon Nelson, who founded Dead President's Group, called the chance to partner with City+ Ventures a "dream opportunity."

"Aligning ourselves with City+ Ventures and its business platform will allow us to grow organically and showcase our strengths as restaurateurs for even more communities to enjoy,” they said earlier this year in a news release.

Erickson said tenants in the Leighton District building are "incredibly excited" for the new restaurants, which will fill more than half the commercial space.