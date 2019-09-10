A Lincoln-based staffing firm has been acquired.
Brookfield, Wisconsin-based QPS Employment Group, a staffing and recruiting firm, said Tuesday that it bought Staffing Services Inc., a recruiting firm based in Lincoln that focuses on the industrial, skilled trades and clerical industries. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
QPS said it will continue to operate SSI's four offices in Lincoln, Crete, Falls City and Nebraska City.
Employees of SSI who are working on assignment at local companies will be retained and moved to QPS's payroll, the company said.
“We’re excited about this acquisition, which allows us to expand our geographical reach within the Midwest,” Ryan Festerling, QPS’s president and chief operating officer, said in a news release.
In addition to Wisconsin, QPS has offices in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.