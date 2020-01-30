You are the owner of this article.
Windstream to put its name on new Lincoln sports complex
Windstream to put its name on new Lincoln sports complex

Lincoln sports complex

Work is going on to finish the interior of the Lincoln sports facility on West O so it can be ready to open in March.

 Manzitto Facebook page

The developers of the new Lincoln Sports Complex in west Lincoln announced Thursday that they have signed a sponsorship deal for the facility with Windstream Corp.

As part of the five-year deal that will go into effect when the complex opens in March, it will be called the Kinetic Sports Complex. Kinetic is the business name for Windstream's Internet, phone and TV services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This is a unique collaboration that brings a lot of excitement, not only for those of us involved in this new youth sports complex, but also for Lincoln,” said Sam Manzitto Jr., president of Manzitto, which is one of the developers of the complex. “We are building something that will help shape the lives of thousands of kids.

"Having this sponsorship and support from a major corporation like Windstream represents an opportunity to engage fans and the community in space where they can participate and cheer on teams through a variety of sporting events.”

Sports facility using special loan program to pay for energy improvements

The 93,500-square-foot complex at 150 S.W. 14th Place, just off of West O Street, will have eight basketball courts that can convert to 12 volleyball courts, as well as a 5,000-square-foot athletic performance area.

Its two main tenants are youth clubs Supreme Court Basketball and Volleyball Club Nebraska. The developers said the facility will hold nearly 30 local, regional and national tournaments and host more than 7,500 youth athletes annually.

Anonymous donor will help fund $850K indoor renovation at north Lincoln youth sports complex

New construction in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

