Windstream to drop its Kinetic TV service in August, offer streaming option

Windstream, which was the first company to introduce a non-satellite competitor to what was then Time Warner Cable, told its customers in a letter this week that it's making a big change to its Kinetic TV service.

The company said it will discontinue the TV service in its current form Aug. 3 and replace it with a new streaming service.

Brad Hedrick, Windstream's president of operations for Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri and Minnesota, said the company is evolving its TV product to mesh with changing customer preferences.

"Technology changes, and customer viewing habits and preferences change," Hedrick said.

A study from Nielsen earlier this year showed 19% of Americans were watching TV through streaming services at the end of 2019, up from 10% at the beginning of 2018.

Lincoln was the first city where the Kinetic service was available. It debuted in April 2015, more than a year before Allo Communications rolled out its competing TV and internet services.

Currently, Kinetic is what's called an internet protocol TV service. Essentially, Windstream receives content via the internet, downloads it onto local servers and then distributes it to customers via copper and fiber phone lines to a set-top box.