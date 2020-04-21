Windstream to drop its Kinetic TV service in August, offer streaming option

Windstream, which was the first company to introduce a non-satellite competitor to what was then Time Warner Cable, told its customers in a letter this week that it's making a big change to its Kinetic TV service.
The company said it will discontinue the TV service in its current form Aug. 3 and replace it with a new streaming service.
Brad Hedrick, Windstream's president of operations for Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri and Minnesota, said the company is evolving its TV product to mesh with changing customer preferences.
"Technology changes, and customer viewing habits and preferences change," Hedrick said.
A study from Nielsen earlier this year showed 19% of Americans were watching TV through streaming services at the end of 2019, up from 10% at the beginning of 2018.
Lincoln was the first city where the Kinetic service was available. It debuted in April 2015, more than a year before Allo Communications rolled out its competing TV and internet services.
Currently, Kinetic is what's called an internet protocol TV service. Essentially, Windstream receives content via the internet, downloads it onto local servers and then distributes it to customers via copper and fiber phone lines to a set-top box.
The Kinetic streaming service, which is already available, streams the content directly to customers' devices via an app or device such as a Roku box. That makes it similar to other streaming services such as YouTube TV and Sling.
Hedrick said the streaming service offers two options: a $20 package that includes only local channels and a $75 package that includes local channels and about 40 national channels, including Big Ten Network and other sports channels.
One benefit of the change, Hedrick said, is that anyone in the city with Windstream internet service can get the streaming service. The current Kinetic TV service was only available to about half the households in the city.
Current Kinetic customers who want to switch to the streaming service need to contact the company by phone or via its website. The change will not affect Windstream internet and phone services.
Hedrick emphasized that the change is all about customer habits and is not reflective of Windstream's financial situation. The company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year after a court ruling put it in danger of defaulting on its debt. He said the company should "emerge very successful" from bankruptcy sometime this summer.
Hedrick also stressed that Windstream remains "absolutely committed" to Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska.
