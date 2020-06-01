Windstream looking to deploy signal boosters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Windstream Corp. wants to deploy small cell wireless installations on city light poles in a southwest Lincoln subdivision.

Scott Morris, a Windstream spokesman, said the company bought 24 Gigahertz radio spectrum from the Federal Communications Commission last year that will allow it to deliver fixed wireless broadband internet service up to 1 gigabit per second.

Morris said Windstream is evaluating radio transmitters in Lincoln and at least one other market to determine which technology would best serve its customers. The lease with Lincoln would allow the company to attach radios to a small number of city light poles for the test in the Scouts Western Sky subdivision, which is west of Roper Elementary School, as well as permit it to roll out the service more widely in Lincoln in the future if it chooses.

The Windstream deal is the first one the city has negotiated since new rules went into effect last year regarding how much it can charge to lease space for such installations.

Lincoln had been charging nearly $2,000 a year for each lease, which led both Verizon Wireless and AT&T to complain to the Federal Communications Commission.