A sign outside the door at Wilderness Ridge Lodge Restaurant during the lunch hour Friday told patrons they were closed for a private party.
But on the restaurant's Facebook Page, a post said they would be closed temporarily "due to staffing shortages."
Posts circulated on social media about a staff walkout Thursday night. The general manager didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
In 2021, the country club in southwest Lincoln, near 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road, announced plans to go to a membership-only model for golf. But the restaurant remained open to the public.
Wilderness Ridge also has event and banquet facilities that can be reserved.
Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year
B&T's - December
Fleetwood - November
Masa Sushi - October
Oishii Japanese Steakhouse - September
Chef Shawarma - September
The Mettle Grill - August
Motorfood - July
Pita & Naan - June
Lila Mae's Southern Kitchen and Lounge - June
Sabor Latino - May
Well & Good - April
L's Kitchen - April
Ms. Chen 56 - March
Ika San Ramen and Izakaya
Aragon Tavern
Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl
Wahlburgers
402 Creamery
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.