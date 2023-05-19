A sign outside the door at Wilderness Ridge Lodge Restaurant during the lunch hour Friday told patrons they were closed for a private party.

But on the restaurant's Facebook Page, a post said they would be closed temporarily "due to staffing shortages."

Posts circulated on social media about a staff walkout Thursday night. The general manager didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2021, the country club in southwest Lincoln, near 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road, announced plans to go to a membership-only model for golf. But the restaurant remained open to the public.

Wilderness Ridge also has event and banquet facilities that can be reserved.

