One of the longest-running businesses in Southeast Nebraska is closing Saturday, but it won't stay closed for long.
Wilber Meat Market owner Terry Hynek announced last week on Facebook that the store's last day would be Saturday.
"We are extremely lucky to have people like you help our business succeed," the post said. "However, there are different ventures we are taking on in this crazy thing called life."
In an interview, Hynek said the economy has been tough, and he is "moving on to better things for my family." He didn't specify what his plans are.
Hynek and his wife bought the business at 115 W. Third St. in 2007 from former Wilber Mayor and state Sen. Russ Karpisek, whose grandparents bought the business in 1967 from the Apfelbeck family, which originally established the business in the 1890s.
Russ Karpisek.
Courtesy photo
Karpisek, as it turns out, is in the process of resurrecting the market, which is known for its traditional Czech meat products, jelita and jaternice, and the famed Wilber Wiener.
×
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
"I'm going back into the meat market," Karpisek said Friday.
Karpisek said he and his wife, Jodi, are working out lease terms with the building's owner but don't have a timeline for reopening the market.
It's likely to be at least a few weeks, though, said Karpisek, who plans to continue in his full-time job as legislative liaison in the state Auditor's Office.
"We're hoping to be in there before Christmas," Karpisek said.
14 great places for food in Nebraska
Chances 'R'
Legendary restaurant Chances 'R' in York is located at 124 W. Fifth St. "
From delicious breakfast dishes to exquisite dinner entrees, every item reflects their chefs’ unmatched cookery skills," the restaurant's Facebook page boasts.
Chances 'R' Facebook page
Black Crow
The renowned Black Crow is at 405 Court St. in Beatrice. "
We serve American and International cuisine in a white tablecl oth restaurant with an elegant but relaxed atmosphere, classy but not stuffy service, and casual attire. Our extensive menu features Ne beef steaks, prime rib, fresh fish and shellfish (including oysters), roast duckling, pastas, gourmet pizzas, fabulous entrée salads, and a wide variety of other items," the restaurant says.
Black Crow Facebook page
The Chocolate Bar
The Chocolate Bar in Grand Island is open Monday through Saturday and serves chocolate, coffee and other cafe menu items.
Nebraska Tourism
The Grey Plume
The Grey Plume in Omaha is a seasonally driven, farm-to-table restaurant at Midtown Crossing.
Nebraska Tourism
The Pour House
The Pour House in Friend features Nebraska wines and is open Thursday-Sunday evenings.
Nebraska Tourism
Ole's Big Game Steakhouse
Ole's Big Game Steakhouse in Paxton, Interstate 80 exit 145, has more than 200 mounted big-game trophies and safari mementos. It serves steaks and half-pound buffalo burgers.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Steel Grill
The Steel Grill in Gering features prime rib and steak nachos that get rave reviews.
Nebraska Tourism
Davey's Tavern
Davey's Tavern at 17740 N. Second St. in Davey is known for its pizza. "
Accidentally happened upon Davey Tavern one night while out with my cousins and I've been dreaming about their pizza and cheese bread since! Great food. Laid back and simple atmosphere, but clean," Facebook reviewer Jodi Brodersen White said.
Davey's Facebook page
Drifters Cookshack
The Drifter Cookshack in Crawford offers "hearty, cowboy-sized" portions for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Nebraska Tourism
Back Alley Bakery
The Back Alley Bakery in Hastings makes bread and other yummy treats as well as serving lunch Monday through Saturday.
Nebraska Tourism
Bonzai Beach Pizza
Wave Pizza and Bonzai Beach Club is in Grand Island and boasts homemade dough and sauce.
Nebraska Tourism
Hollywood Candy
Hollywood Candy in Omaha's Old Market is one-of-a-kind place with retro candy and lots of character.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Rowdy's Steakhouse
Rowdy's Steakhouse is at 321 F St. in Fairbury. Diner Jeff Grummert said in an online review, "Rowdy offers great small town value down-home lunch and dinner. I like their elephant ears, mountain oysters, and charburgers."
Rowdy's Facebook page
Sehnert Bakery
Sehnert Bakery and Bieroc Cafe in McCook is open for breakfast and lunch Monday-Saturday.
Nebraska Tourism
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.