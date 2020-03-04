Whole Foods recalls tamales due to undeclared milk
View Comments

Whole Foods recalls tamales due to undeclared milk

{{featured_button_text}}

Green Chile Chicken Tamales sold at Whole Foods Markets’ self-service hot bars and also frozen have been recalled in 24 states, including Nebraska.

The tamales have milk. The ingredients section doesn’t tell you that.

Those with a milk allergy or “severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” as the recall notice states.

The recall covers:

* Green Chile Chicken Tamale Family Meal, product code No. 224401, best by 3/7/2020.

* Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Chef’s Case, product code Nos. 237593 and 272405, best by 3/7/2020.

* Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Packaged, product code Nos. 237597, 272429 and 277626, best by 3/7/2020.

* Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Frozen, product code No. 272435, best by 3/31/2020.

* Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Hot Bar, best by 3/1/2020.

 

Business logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News