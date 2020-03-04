Whole Foods recalls tamales due to undeclared milk

Green Chile Chicken Tamales sold at Whole Foods Markets’ self-service hot bars and also frozen have been recalled in 24 states, including Nebraska.

The tamales have milk. The ingredients section doesn’t tell you that.

Those with a milk allergy or “severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” as the recall notice states.

The recall covers:

* Green Chile Chicken Tamale Family Meal, product code No. 224401, best by 3/7/2020.

* Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Chef’s Case, product code Nos. 237593 and 272405, best by 3/7/2020.

* Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Packaged, product code Nos. 237597, 272429 and 277626, best by 3/7/2020.

* Green Chile Chicken Tamale, Frozen, product code No. 272435, best by 3/31/2020.