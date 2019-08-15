Another Lincoln brewery plans to branch out with a second location.
White Elm Brewing Co. has signed a lease to take over part of the space formerly occupied by Legends Patio Bar & Grill at 801 R St.
Legends closed in March after less than three years in business. Previously, the space had been occupied by Flatwater Bistro.
Despite the space having a full kitchen, White Elm owner Kolby Wood said he will not be running a restaurant.
In fact, the kitchen and part of the restaurant will be partitioned off into a separate space.
White Elm is leasing about 2,100 square feet on the north end, which includes about 1,400 square feet of patio space.
It will function as a satellite taproom to White Elm's main taproom and brewing operation at 720 Van Dorn St., although Wood said he will be serving charcuterie and some other limited prepared food, which is a requirement to be able to use the patio space.
He also said he will continue to host food trucks a few times a week at both locations.
