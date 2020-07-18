What's in store for former Lincoln Shopko at 27th, Nebraska 2?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's been more than a year since Shopko closed its four Lincoln stores as part of the chain's bankruptcy liquidation, and since then, redevelopment plans have moved forward at three of the locations.

The former Shopko at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road became an At Home store. The one at 66th and O streets is going to be the new home for Lincoln's Hobby Lobby store. And the one at 27th and Cornhusker Highway is being remodeled into a combination of warehouse space for Menards and public storage.

That leaves the store at 27th Street and Nebraska 2, which continues to sit empty.

The south Lincoln strip mall where Shopko was the anchor tenant is owned by RED Development, the same company that owns SouthPointe Pavilions.

A spokeswoman for RED Development said officials were not available for comment.

However, in April 2019, shortly after Shopko closed, a local spokeswoman for RED hinted that redevelopment plans were in the works.

"The property is definitely struggling and it needs some fresh development ideas," the spokeswoman said at the time. "We’re working on some fun and innovative solutions; watch for some ideas over the next few months. Hopefully we can do something there that is new to Lincoln."