Westlake to buy Lincoln Q.P. Ace stores

Westlake Ace Hardware, which already owns 13 locations in Nebraska and two in Lincoln, has announced plans to acquire more.
The Lenexa, Kansas-based company said Friday it will acquire the Q.P. Ace Hardware stores in Lincoln. In 2017, Westlake Ace acquired two Q.P. Ace stores in Omaha and Ralston. It is anticipated the acquisition of the four Lincoln stores will be completed by Dec. 28.
Westlake Ace said in a news release that the ownership transition will be seamless. The Lincoln Q.P. Ace stores will be rebranded as Westlake Ace but will retain management, store personnel, and the current product mix. The stores are located at 1401 Superior St., 3800 Old Cheney Road, 901 S. 27th St., and 924 N. 70th St. The current Westlake Ace stores are at 48th and Van Dorn streets and 46th and Vine streets.
The sale will leave Wolfe Ace Hardware at 6118 Havelock Ave. as the only one in Lincoln not owned by Westlake.
“We are excited to expand in Nebraska and look forward to continuing Q.P. Ace Hardware’s outstanding tradition of customer and community service,” Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware, said in a news release.
The Q.P. Ace stores have been family owned for more than 50 years, and current owners Doug and Lisa Long said in a news release that it has been their "sincere pleasure" to serve Lincoln for the past 53 years. Lisa Long's father, Clinton Daharsh, started Q.P. Ace Hardware in 1967.
“Most of all, we are proud of the dedicated employees who have represented Q.P. Ace with the highest level of professionalism through the years,” they said in the news release. “We have always been honored to be part of the Ace family and are confident Westlake Ace will continue to provide employment opportunities for our staff and maintain our tradition of outstanding customer service. We will miss the wonderful people of Q.P., but know their future is in good hands.”
Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Doug Long said Speedy Pete's, the electric bicycle store he and his wife opened earlier this year next door to the store at 901 S. 27th St., is not part of the sale, and the two of them will continue to run it themselves.
