Wesleyan student creates profitable business from a crazy idea and a bit of history

"Some loads have a manifest, but they are not always accurate. A lot of the times you don't get one," Vristka said. "We've gotten some strange stuff."

The items are resold by the truckload because companies do not want or have the time to sort through each returned item, some of which are brand new while others are too damaged to restock.

His model is similar to the shopping treasure hunt featured on a new show "Extreme Unboxing," set to premiere in August. People buy products for pennies on the dollar, with the high-risk business sometimes offering high rewards for a lucky few.

Vristka will spend anywhere from $3,000 to $8,000 on a truckload. Some trucks come with a list of products, some have themes such as appliances or electronics and some are shots in the dark.

"You can get loads up to $30,000, but those are a little out of my price range," he said, jokingly.

Vristka combined the support of his family and the inspiration of his grandfather's entrepreneurship to create the independently run business with close family ties.