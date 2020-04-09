You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Website set up to help Nebraska restaurants
View Comments

Website set up to help Nebraska restaurants

{{featured_button_text}}
Restaurant takeout and delivery

Door Dash driver Lance Pruitt (left) picks up a delivery order from bar manager Barrie Kuhn at Venue last month.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska Restaurant Association has partnered with two public relations firms on a website aimed at helping the state's restaurants.

Nebraska.Open4BizUS.com allows open restaurants, regardless if they are members of the association, to list their menus and delivery options. The goal is to help them connect to customers looking for food options.

"We encourage all restaurants in Nebraska to take advantage of this free resource in these unprecedented times,” Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said in a news release. “We also hope customers will use the site to order from their favorite restaurants and even find new gems in their towns and neighborhoods.”

The website was developed by the Osterfeld Agency and Ellie Rand Public Relations, two New Orleans-based marketing firms in partnership with the restaurant association. Nebraska.Open4BizUS.com utilizes Zapp.Guru, a menu platform that allows restaurants to easily update their menus as needed. Zapp.Guru usually charges restaurants $99 a month, but is waiving the fee. Nebraska restaurants can sign up for the free service by emailing hello@zapp.guru.

Nebraska is the fourth state to have its restaurants join the website, after Louisiana, Mississippi and Nevada. More than 25,000 restaurants currently are using it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

+4
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Local Business News

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

  • Updated

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News