Website set up to help Nebraska restaurants

The Nebraska Restaurant Association has partnered with two public relations firms on a website aimed at helping the state's restaurants.

Nebraska.Open4BizUS.com allows open restaurants, regardless if they are members of the association, to list their menus and delivery options. The goal is to help them connect to customers looking for food options.

"We encourage all restaurants in Nebraska to take advantage of this free resource in these unprecedented times,” Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said in a news release. “We also hope customers will use the site to order from their favorite restaurants and even find new gems in their towns and neighborhoods.”

The website was developed by the Osterfeld Agency and Ellie Rand Public Relations, two New Orleans-based marketing firms in partnership with the restaurant association. Nebraska.Open4BizUS.com utilizes Zapp.Guru, a menu platform that allows restaurants to easily update their menus as needed. Zapp.Guru usually charges restaurants $99 a month, but is waiving the fee. Nebraska restaurants can sign up for the free service by emailing hello@zapp.guru.

Nebraska is the fourth state to have its restaurants join the website, after Louisiana, Mississippi and Nevada. More than 25,000 restaurants currently are using it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

