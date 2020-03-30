You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Website benefits Nebraska small businesses hit hard by spread of coronavirus
View Comments
topical

Website benefits Nebraska small businesses hit hard by spread of coronavirus

nebraska buy local

A local business and two trade groups have banded together to support Nebraska businesses through the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandhills Global, the Lincoln Independent Business Association and the Nebraska Retail Federation recently announced the launch of a website called NebraskaBuyLocal.com, which provides a central portal for consumers to buy gift certificates from small businesses.

Coronavirus throws wrench into plans for business openings in Lincoln

There is no cost to businesses for posting their gift cards or gift certificates for sale on NebraskaBuyLocal.com, and proceeds from all gift cards sold on the site go directly to their business accounts. Roughly 100 businesses have signed up to use the site, which was designed and is hosted by Sandhills.

"Coming together to help our locally owned businesses is important to us," Jim Otto, president of the Nebraska Retail Federation, said in a news release. "Businesses all over the state need to pay their employees, rent and other bills.”

This program, he added, “is intended for people across the state to be able to buy gift cards, which will help our local businesses during this difficult time.”

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Lincoln construction industry weathering coronavirus — so far
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Local Business News

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

  • Updated

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News