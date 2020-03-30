Website benefits Nebraska small businesses hit hard by spread of coronavirus

A local business and two trade groups have banded together to support Nebraska businesses through the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandhills Global, the Lincoln Independent Business Association and the Nebraska Retail Federation recently announced the launch of a website called NebraskaBuyLocal.com, which provides a central portal for consumers to buy gift certificates from small businesses.

There is no cost to businesses for posting their gift cards or gift certificates for sale on NebraskaBuyLocal.com, and proceeds from all gift cards sold on the site go directly to their business accounts. Roughly 100 businesses have signed up to use the site, which was designed and is hosted by Sandhills.

"Coming together to help our locally owned businesses is important to us," Jim Otto, president of the Nebraska Retail Federation, said in a news release. "Businesses all over the state need to pay their employees, rent and other bills.”

This program, he added, “is intended for people across the state to be able to buy gift cards, which will help our local businesses during this difficult time.”

