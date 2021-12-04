We All (Still) Quit: Worker who joined Burger King mass walkout at outset of ‘Great Resignation’ is glad she walked

It was a pit stop in her customer service career. One that would launch Johnson and the departing Burger King crew to better places, better bosses and better pay.

They would be far from alone.

An exodus that predates the pandemic

The disgruntled Lincoln Burger King employees proved to be near the leading edge of a tsunami smashing into the American labor market. A record 4.3 million U.S. workers left their jobs in August. In September, another record: 4.4 million. Since April? Roughly 20 million, a number nearly equal to the population of Florida.

Some retired early, done in by the pandemic and reluctant to return to the workplace after months at home. Some reinvented themselves and started their own businesses.

Still others began a round of job market musical chairs.

“We’re at a time in our job market right now where people see an opportunity to switch employment,” said Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Or they’re thinking about it because they see other people who have done it.”