Watch: UNL student starts trash can cleaning business

Funke did some research and found out that while trash can cleaning services have been pretty commonplace in the United Kingdom and some other European countries since the 1980s, they only caught on in the U.S. a few years ago.

In addition, they are fairly rare in the Midwest, with just a handful of businesses, including one in Omaha.

There wasn't one in Lincoln, so Funke found a couple of investors, including his uncle, had a truck custom made for the business, and The Can Cleaners was born.

He's managed to sign up about 20 regular residential customers and a few commercial ones despite not being able to do much outreach. He had hoped to go door to door to get the word out about his business, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city suspended issuing peddler's permits.

So he's had to rely on Facebook and word of mouth.

He charges $12.95 a month for residential customers. That gets you one cleaning, usually done on trash day after the hauler has come.