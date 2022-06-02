Watch now: Shakers strip club is demolished in Waverly

The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
The Lincoln-based student finance company cut jobs in multiple states, with a “small number in Nebraska." A spokesman for the company attributed the layoffs to the student loan payment moratorium.
United Airlines plans to start a Lincoln-to-Houston flight in September.
The utility said a number of companies operating in the Lincoln area are using aggressive sales tactics and misrepresenting the benefits customers receive from installing solar panels on their homes.
Omaha-based Hawkins Construction will give $2,000 to each of its 350 hourly employees out of its newly created inflation protection fund.
Marshall Engines’ first location was a six-car garage. Now, BluePrint turns out high performance engines packing 500 horsepower or more.
The Gold's Building will be redeveloped into a 110-room hotel as part of a $24 million project.
The mall is now part of Washington Prime Group, which owns malls in Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas and Missouri.
Officials from the Lincoln company also said they expect President Joe Biden to issue an executive order soon forgiving up to $10,000 of student debt per person.
A number of new restaurants have already opened in Lincoln this year, and several more are under development.
The developers of Square at Forty-Eight are planning to build a similar project next door at a price tag of about $20 million.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.