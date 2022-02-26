Watch Now: Residential developer Melgoza expects Lincoln's growth to continue

Christina Melgoza has seen big changes in Lincoln during her eight years as director of lot sales at Kreuger Development.

The Nebraska native who grew up in Elba spends her days planning new residential neighborhoods in southeast Lincoln, working with city officials to get approval for those plans and selling lots to builders and individual buyers.

Earlier this month she spoke to the Journal Star about the challenges of keeping up with Lincoln’s growth, the local housing market, the pandemic, rising costs and a few trends she expects to see in the coming years.

How did you get your start in the business?

Being here at Kreuger Development is my first experience in the development world. Prior to that I was recruiting for insurance companies, hiring their sales staff, and then toward the end of my career there I was an insurance sales person myself. I originally had my undergrad in marketing (Hastings College) and when I decided I wanted to do something different, I went back to school and got my master’s in project management (Bellevue University). Then out of the blue I responded to a Craigslist ad that Kreuger had posted. Three interviews later I was here.

How have you seen Lincoln evolve in your time at Kreuger?

When I started I didn’t know anything about the development process – I just knew how to sell things. As I got more involved, I now take things through planning commissions, city council, work with the engineers, oversee the install of infrastructure — water, sewer, paving, all of that. So since I’ve been doing that I’ve seen huge changes in the cost of doing those things. When I first started, I could sell a lot for $49,000 on the southeast side of town. Now I think my lowest priced lot is $75,000.

Take me through the process from when there’s nothing on a piece of land to when that area becomes a neighborhood.

One of our larger developments that I’ve been involved in is The Woodlands at Yankee Hill, which is near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road. When the ground is acquired, one of the first steps is finding out all of your background information: Where are major sources of infrastructure? Are there city water mains nearby? Is the sanitary sewer there yet? You’re also checking to see if you’re in the flood plain or have to deal with the Corps of Engineers, or need any permits prior to development. Once you kind of get a handle on those things, you go to a civil engineer and start working with them to determine where you want commercial properties, where you’re going to put residential properties, mixed-use development or multi-family. Then you go to the planning commission and ask for approval on a preliminary design, which for the Woodlands was back in 2005. Once you get that approved, you then spend every year after that working on final plats. So you maybe focus on 10 acres at a time, install all the infrastructure on that, sell the lots, and then do another addition. So you have this big plan to start with, and then you just do smaller final plats along the way until you finish the development.

What are the challenges in keeping up with Lincoln’s population growth?

Generally we are always behind in the demand for housing. Right now from the development standpoint, the big challenges for us are rising costs of infrastructure. I had water pipes go up 300% in the past year because of the pandemic and plants shutting down. The ability to get those supplies has been really difficult. Another thing we’ve found that has affected us in our future planning is we’ve acquired some pieces of land that we wish we could get to sooner, but the major infrastructure isn’t there yet. If we could get the Stevens Creek sewer line to come south a lot faster that would definitely help service a lot more of our projects.

Is Lincoln’s recent growth trend something you see continuing long-term, or will that slow down at some point?

I think the growth is here to stay. Right now we’re seeing a huge trend in the higher-income custom homebuilding. It’s kind of unbelievable to see how much the median house value has increased in The Woodlands. Houses out there used to be like $250,000 to $300,000, and now we see them into the half-million and above mark. Even if the mix were to change, if there were less of these higher-end custom homes, we’d still need apartments, we’d still need town houses. Lincoln is not going to stop growing, and that’s been very apparent on the south and east sides of town. Will we run into Hickman one day? Maybe. But we’ll keep expanding south and east for sure.

How big of a role does the South Beltway play in that growth?

One of the major intersections that’s going to need to be serviced is where the South Beltway hits Nebraska 2. That’s going to be a great commercial intersection, and feeding off of it will lead into residential. If we can get the sewer down there, people are ready to build.

You mentioned skyrocketing home prices, which is true for existing homes as well as new construction. Do you think that will scale back at some point or will those prices continue to climb?

I’m sure it will slow down at some point. It can’t keep going up and up like that forever. But with new construction, as long as interest rates stay low, people are happy to keep buying. Sometimes the price of a house goes up $50,000 just because of lumber prices going up, and people are still wanting them. They were sick of being stuck inside during the pandemic and if they can get a bigger house or get a bigger yard, or get farther away, they want to do that. Lumber is the easiest example. Lumber prices skyrocketed, then leveled out, then increased again. It will never go back down to where it was because the market has proven that people are willing to pay for it.

