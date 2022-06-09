 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Mayor and business leaders make economic development announcement

  • Updated
  • 0

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will join national and state business leaders for an economic development announcement at a news conference at 10 a.m. at Hudl.

Those attending will include representatives from NMotion, Ameritas, Assurity, CQuence Health, gener8tor, Hudl, Invest Nebraska, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, Nebraska Angels, Nelnet, Paul G Smith Associates, and the University of Nebraska.

Lincoln's Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million
WarHorse Gaming files applications for casinos in Lincoln and Omaha
Planners OK 2 potential Lincoln redevelopment projects

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

