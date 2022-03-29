Watch now: Man behind new British-themed store in Lincoln is already eyeing expansion

Glenn Greet had no retail experience up until about a year ago.

He studied music in his native England and worked as a police officer before coming the U.S. 22 years ago, where he's been working in human resources while also conducting the Nebraska Brass Band.

But during the pandemic, he and his wife were discussing their bucket lists. She had always dreamed of opening a bakery. He wanted a British store so he could stop driving three hours one way to Lawrence, Kansas, where the closest one was located.

So they compromised, and Chippy's, a British bakery and market, opened in Omaha last April.

The shop was an instant success, and one of the things Greet noticed was that a lot of the customers were from Lincoln.

"We'd get literally hundreds and hundreds of people from Lincoln, and half of them are saying, 'When are you coming to Lincoln? I'm tired of just coming up here or coming across here for all my British stuff,'" Greet said.

He didn't want to open a second bakery, but he decided he could maybe do a market and gift shop.

After doing some research and running the numbers, he sent out an email asking where people would like to see a store in Lincoln, and he got almost 1,000 responses.

After a drive around Lincoln looking at potential locations — none of which he liked — he stopped at a gas station at 14th Street and Pine Lake Road. There, he noticed an open retail bay, the former Rainbow Comics location, and fell in love with it.

In October, Greet announced both an expansion of the Omaha store and a new Chippy's location in Lincoln. The store opened Feb. 26 in the strip mall at 1501 Pine Lake Road.

Opening day was a big one. More than 1,000 customers came through the doors, and at times there was a 45-minute wait to get in.

"It was just as busy as Omaha the first day," Greet said.

He said the Lincoln store is attracting people not just from Lancaster County, but also from Beatrice, York, even Hastings.

While many of the visitors are those who used to drive to the Omaha store, Greet estimated about 80% are new customers.

He gets plenty of British expats who come to get staples, such as Bakewell tarts, hot cross buns, black pudding and clotted cream, but many are regular old Yanks who want to sample a bit of British culture.

Greet said one of the big draws is that he carries things you can't get anywhere else.

"Everything is imported from England," he said. "The only thing American in our shops is our customers."

Greet said his most popular items are Cadbury eggs and other candies, which are the genuine British article, not the stuff that's made by Hershey in the U.S.

He also has a Harry Potter section where he sells licensed paraphernalia.

Having had great success in Omaha and Lincoln, Greet now has his sights set on expanding regionally.

His next store will open in Branson, Missouri, in May, and then he plans to open a store in Des Moines, Iowa, in October and in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in February 2023. He also has plans for stores in Denver, the Kansas City area and Rapid City, South Dakota.

For now, though, he's concentrating on the Omaha and Lincoln stores, splitting his time between the two until the Lincoln staff gets fully up to speed.

"It's doing really well," Greet said of the Lincoln store. "I'm really fortunate and humble that Lincoln kind of took us with both hands and ran with us."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

