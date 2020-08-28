Watch Now: Madonna breaks ground on largest expansion in history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you want to know how important Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital is to Lincoln and the state as a whole, all you had to do was listen to the personal stories of dignitaries who spoke Friday at the official groundbreaking for its $57 million groundbreaking.

Tony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, said his daughter spent time there after a car accident in North Carolina.

"She would not be where she is today without Madonna," Goins said.

Dan Vokoun, vice president of Sampson Construction, said both his mother and daughter had stays at Madonna.

Wade Stange, principal at Davis Design told the story of how one of his former partners rehabbed there after a fall.

And Lt. Gov. Mike Foley talked about a staffer at the Nebraska Legislature who survived a horrific car accident and worked his way back to full functionality with the help of Madonna.

The rehabilitation center has been helping people from Nebraska and nearly every other state for more than 60 years, and some parts of its campus are in need of significant modernization.