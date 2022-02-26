Watch Now: Lincoln restaurant worker tells what it's been like during the pandemic

Jada Picket Pin loves her work as a restaurant server.
It's what she's done for two decades, including stints at Chili's and Green Gateau after moving from her hometown of Alliance to Lincoln in 2014.
Picket Pin, 39, was out of a job for a short time when bars and restaurants essentially shut down in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020. But when it was time to reopen, Picket Pin said she was happy to go back to work.
And two years later, she's a first-time grandmother and excited for what's ahead.
Picket Pin spoke with the Journal Star about her work after a recent lunchtime shift at the Green Gateau.
What's a typical day like?
We come in about 10:15 and get everything ready to go. We open at 11, and then we serve 'til 2 o’clock. After that, we get things cleaned up.
(Currently, Picket Pin works Wednesday through Saturday during the day, and also Thursday evenings. The Green Gateau reopens for dinner weekdays at 5 p.m.)
Nebraska women's basketball associate head coach suspended; Scoggin no longer on roster
Steven M. Sipple: NU women's hoops matter latest issue for Alberts in challenging first year
Former Younkers space at Gateway Mall in Lincoln in line for big renovation
Another Lincoln officer who came forward about harassment, discrimination suspended
Snoop Dogg to celebrate 4-20 in Lincoln
After roster, coach shakeup and win vs. Gophers, NU women are going to focus on future, Williams says
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision on U.S. 77 identified
Two sisters arrested, third man cited after bar fracas in Lincoln
Waverly man illegally got $272K in disability benefits while working, prosecutor says
Fiji fraternity alleges it was targeted by UNL leaders for support of Trump
'Everyone is devastated' — Historic Lincoln house on Ryons was gathering place for women
Back in the day: Feb. 22, 2006: 8 Nebraska co-workers claim $365 million Powerball jackpot
Lincoln man threw backpack with $68,000 in it off overpass, police say
North Bend teacher accused of holding child down, allowing others to hit student
Lincoln facing longest cold snap of winter How did the pandemic change things?
When we came back after being closed, it was a challenge to get used to everything — the masks and the gloves and wiping down everything all the time. It was a slow start for a few months, until August maybe, and then things started picking up.
It went very well after that, and it’s stayed pretty good.
What challenges does the pandemic continue to present?
Some people still want to be at a social distance, and here it’s a little hard, because our tables are so close together. We try very hard to accommodate people, and there are booths in the back.
With so much news about workforce shortages, what inspires you to keep at it?
After we had closed for those months, we were short-staffed. We were doing a Saturday brunch with four of us, and normally I think there were eight to 10 of us. It just built back up, and now I think we’re OK.
I really like my job. If I didn’t do this, I’m not sure what I would do.
What gives you satisfaction at the end of a shift?
That me and my co-workers had a good shift and everything went well, and that people — especially people who haven’t been here before — have a nice experience.
I do have regulars who always come back, and it's rewarding for me that someone would want to return here and enjoy the food and the service.
Top Journal Star photos for February
Top Journal Star photos for February
Mosi, a three-week-old giraffe, is licked by her mother, Zawadi, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska’s MiCole Cayton (left) attempts to retrieve the ball that Minnesota’s Sara Scalia (14) dropped during the game between Nebraska and Minnesota at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Winside's Art Escalante wrestles Plainview's Tanner Frahm during the boy's Class D 145-pound championship match at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus does a flip in celebration of his win in the 182-pound Class B finals at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Spectators watch as polar plungers make their way to the water at Holmes Lake on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Fremont's Benny Alfaro celebrates his win in a Class A 195-pound semifinals match with head coach Ben Wilcox, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at CHI Health Center Omaha. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
West Point/Guardian Angels CC wrestlers Dax Doernemann (left in blue), George Fraher and Abraham Lopez stretch as Class A and D wrestlers warm up for first round matches at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at CHI Health Center Omaha. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
A view of Riley Garden at Riley Elementary School is seen in this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts warms up during a wrestling practice, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Abloom’s manager, Jeanette Steider, prepares bouquets of flowers for valentines day shoppers. Abloom has been a flower shop located in Lincoln, NE since 2008 on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Rally participants hold signs questioning the mitigation efforts for the hazardous waste at the AltEn facility in Mead on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Capitol rotunda. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln's Pub pizza chef David Garcia (left) and line cook Humbirto Avalos work at the restaurant, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln Southwest's Seth Blaser dives during the Heartland Athletic Conference diving championships, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Lincoln Southeast. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
An aerial view of Pioneers Park on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska’s Eric Curry (1) (right) celebrates a three point shot against Minnesota on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln City Councilman Bennie Shobe talks with Laurie Lewis during a break from a city council public comment session on fairness resolution, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Wayne's Jamie Janke celebrates the win against Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family in the girls state bowling team championships, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
The Grand Island bowling team celebrates the victory against Northwest during the boys state bowling team championships, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Kelly Miller practices disc golf at Tierra/Briarhurst Park, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Gubernatorial candidates from left, Carol Blood, Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Breland Ridenour, Theresa Thibodeau, attend a gubernatorial candidate forum, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Allison Weidner drives through Penn State's Niya Beverley and Leilani Kapinus at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln East's Bryaden McPhail (left) makes a layup next to Lincoln Pius X's Jack Hastreiter during a high school basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Lincoln Pius X fans cheer for the team during the second half of a high school basketball game against Lincoln East, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Eric Schultz celebrates his win over Michigan. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Kobe Webster (10) shoots a jump-shot against Northeastern. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (center) tries to shoot past Rutgers' Jailyn Mason (left) and Shug Dickson during the second half of a basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Among the drink options at Tipsy Tina's are a 32 ounce margarita (right) and a margarita flight. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference at Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Older editions of Scribe on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Lincoln High. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
Bartender Mia Coleman pours a citra kolsch at Backswing Brewing Company on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for February
(L -R) Roommates and friends Jacob Ray, Zach Borer and Brandon Wardman take advantage of cold temperatures to play pond hockey on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Oak Lake Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.