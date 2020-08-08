Watch now: Lincoln police enforce closure order at Madsen's

The Lincoln Police Department on Saturday morning enforced the city health department's order to close Madsen's Bowling & Billiards, blocking all entrances to the business with police cruisers and posting officers at the doors for several hours.
At around 7:55 a.m., officers arrived at Madsen's, marking the first time police have been involved in the weeklong squabbling between the local business and city over alleged violations of directed health measures.
Officers spoke with a few Madsen's employees when they arrived, then blocked off multiple driveways that lead to the building's parking lot. Owner Benjamin Madsen arrived at about 9 a.m. Saturday and spoke to police for several minutes, and the business did not open at 11 a.m. as it normally does on Saturdays. The officers left Madsen's shortly after noon, but the business remained closed.
The city of Lincoln on Friday night charged the business with violating a closure order, a crime punishable by a $500 fine and six months in jail.
The charge was filed in Lancaster County Court and a court date is set for Aug. 28.
Madsen's was still open for business Friday night, seven days after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department first ordered it closed for what the city's health department said were flagrant violations, which included staff and customers not wearing face masks.
On Friday afternoon, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appeared to be trying to minimize the ongoing showdown over Madsen's refusal to close for continued violations of local coronavirus restrictions.
The mayor said she remained unconcerned over the appearance of involving police to force a business's shutdown as the fallout from the first challenge over Lancaster County's pandemic restrictions continued to unfold.
“I’m concerned about the health and safety of our community,” Gaylor Baird told reporters at an afternoon news conference. “I’m concerned about keeping schools open, and I’m concerned about our economic recovery. And this conflict is small compared to what’s at stake.”
Madsen’s attorney, J.L. Spray, reached out to the city Friday to ask what the business could do to remain open, Gaylor Baird said.
The Health Department then provided the business with an example of what that plan would look like, but city spokeswoman Diane Gonzolas confirmed Friday night that Madsen's had "not submitted a plan."
Video of LPD officer Martin Fehringer. He says Madsen’s and the health department will have a meeting to ensure compliance— until then the police will be here ensuring the closure. pic.twitter.com/L0QgRSnptg— Nick McConnell (@NickMc1717) August 8, 2020
On Saturday, Officer Martin Fehringer said that a meeting was being set up between Madsen's management and the health department to ensure compliance with the city's health measures. Until both sides agree to a plan, police will be enforcing the closure, Fehringer said.
"We're going to try to work with the health department to get something done (Saturday)," Fehringer said. "Compliance is the goal."
When reached by the Journal Star on Saturday morning, Spray declined to comment on the situation.
Throughout the morning, supporters and opponents of Madsen's cause gathered on Dudley Street to voice their opinions. A group of about a dozen supporters brought out chairs from the bar and sat in the parking lot, asking police to answer their questions about the mandate. Other Lincoln residents drove past the location to interact with those gathered. Conversations were heated, but no physical altercations had occurred as of early Saturday afternoon.
Robert Borer, a Former Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain, was at the property Saturday morning to support Madsen. He said the Mayor's mask mandate unnecessarily regulates the public and hurts local businesses.
"I've been on this cause from day one," he said. "Because [the mask mandate] is a scam."
Much of Borer's frustration was directed at Gaylor Baird, as he believes she is over reaching her authority and pitting Lincoln's citizens against one another.
"She's a not a dictator," he said. "She's a mayor."
He said Madsen's meant no harm to the community and only wished to offer encouragement to the business in a difficult time.
Patrick Schauer, a community activist, said he came to Madsen's to support the mask mandate. If Madsen's were allowed to disobey the DHM, he said, it would set a precedent for other businesses to do the same.
"Is it fair for one business to call the shots and be defiant?" he asked.
While he recognizes that it is a difficult time for Madsen's business, Schauer said those who might contract the virus at Madsen's could spread it throughout the city, harming those who contract it and further slowing Lincoln's recovery.
On Thursday, hours after a Lincoln judge tossed out the city's complaint seeking an injunction to close the business, Health Department staff observed violations at the business and issued a second closure order.
The Health Department on Friday morning arrived at the business and posted signs saying that Madsen's was closed until authorized to reopen by interim Health Director Pat Lopez.
Madsen arrived a short time later and took down the signs. The business then opened at its normal 11 a.m. time and remained open throughout the day Friday.
"This fight is far from over," Madsen said in a Facebook video Friday morning. "But they will not defeat me. … They pushed back, and I'm going to push back even harder."
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Fwh9nzrrs0— Chris Dunker 🗞 (@ChrisDunkerLJS) August 7, 2020
