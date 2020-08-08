Watch now: Lincoln police enforce closure order at Madsen's

"We're going to try to work with the health department to get something done (Saturday)," Fehringer said. "Compliance is the goal."

When reached by the Journal Star on Saturday morning, Spray declined to comment on the situation.

Throughout the morning, supporters and opponents of Madsen's cause gathered on Dudley Street to voice their opinions. A group of about a dozen supporters brought out chairs from the bar and sat in the parking lot, asking police to answer their questions about the mandate. Other Lincoln residents drove past the location to interact with those gathered. Conversations were heated, but no physical altercations had occurred as of early Saturday afternoon.

Robert Borer, a Former Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain, was at the property Saturday morning to support Madsen. He said the Mayor's mask mandate unnecessarily regulates the public and hurts local businesses.

"I've been on this cause from day one," he said. "Because [the mask mandate] is a scam."

Much of Borer's frustration was directed at Gaylor Baird, as he believes she is over reaching her authority and pitting Lincoln's citizens against one another.

"She's a not a dictator," he said. "She's a mayor."