Watch now: Lincoln Airport celebrates return of Delta, hopes it's a sign of things to come
Watch now: Lincoln Airport celebrates return of Delta, hopes it's a sign of things to come

Delta Airlines flight 4246 — bound for Minneapolis — waits to depart on Friday at Lincoln Airport. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Lincoln Airport officials are hoping the return of Delta Air Lines is the start of a comeback from one of the worst airline recessions in history.

Delta started flying again from Lincoln to Minneapolis a month ago after totally shutting down operations at the airport last July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the airport held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the return of the Minneapolis flight.

"This is a big deal," said Rachel Barth, the airport's director of communications and customer engagement.

The airport barely broke 100,000 passengers last year, which was a decline of more than two-thirds from 2019.

While air traffic nationally has steadily rebounded over the past few months as vaccinated people have started to travel more, Lincoln's passenger numbers have barely budged, largely because of a lack of service. Through May, passenger numbers are still down about 73% compared with the same point in 2019.

However, things are starting to look up.

May was the first month since March 2020 that the airport had more than 10,000 passengers, and those numbers should continue to climb, not only because of the return of the Minneapolis flight but also because of increased flight frequency to Chicago and Denver on United Airlines.

Airport Executive Director David Haring said on Thursday that passenger numbers on the Minneapolis flight so far have exceeded both the airline's and airport's expectations, with planes more than 80% full.

Haring said airport officials and the airport's consultant have talked with several airlines, both its existing carriers and others, about possibly adding flights in Lincoln, and he believes there are opportunities.

"Right now, it looks very positive," he said.

The airport is embarking on a $55 million taxpayer-funded project to expand and renovate its passenger terminal over the next two years.

Airport Authority Chairman Zachary Mora James said the return of flights and an increase in passengers is a sign that people are feeling more comfortable about travel.

"I feel like there's a pent-up demand," he said, noting that with a drop in COVID-19 cases and rising vaccination numbers, more and more people are looking to get out and go somewhere.

"I think we are getting back to a sense of normalcy," Mora James said.

An increase in summer travelers is creating long lines in airports and at rental car counters as the travel industry works to meet the demand.

