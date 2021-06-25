Watch now: Lincoln Airport celebrates return of Delta, hopes it's a sign of things to come

Lincoln Airport officials are hoping the return of Delta Air Lines is the start of a comeback from one of the worst airline recessions in history.

Delta started flying again from Lincoln to Minneapolis a month ago after totally shutting down operations at the airport last July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the airport held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the return of the Minneapolis flight.

"This is a big deal," said Rachel Barth, the airport's director of communications and customer engagement.

The airport barely broke 100,000 passengers last year, which was a decline of more than two-thirds from 2019.

While air traffic nationally has steadily rebounded over the past few months as vaccinated people have started to travel more, Lincoln's passenger numbers have barely budged, largely because of a lack of service. Through May, passenger numbers are still down about 73% compared with the same point in 2019.

However, things are starting to look up.