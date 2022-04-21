Watch now: LES, local governments to collaborate on climate goals

A group of local government entities are partnering with Lincoln Electric System to further shared climate goals.

Officials from the city, county, Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday gathered at the new LES headquarters to announce the formation of the Climate-Smart Collaborative.

As part of the joint effort, they will work to achieve some key climate goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, fortifying public infrastructure, using more sustainable fuels and other resources, and spur economic development through green manufacturing.

“Increasing energy security, reducing fuel costs, limiting greenhouse gas emissions, preserving our air quality, and protecting our quality of life — these are things we have power to advance locally when we access more renewable sources of energy to fuel government cars, trucks and buses,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who arrived on an electric-powered StarTran bus along with other officials.

“Together, we have the power to strengthen our communities, protect our way of life and create a stronger, more resilient, more electric future for our children and grandchildren.”

The officials offered few specifics with the announcement, although they did mention that the collaboration would leverage their combined purchasing power to buy electric vehicles and other vehicles that use alternative fuels.

Another focus is the launch of an electric vehicle readiness plan to develop a community-wide strategy for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which will evaluate suitable areas for charging stations to power government fleets as well as assess electric vehicle opportunities for businesses, residents and visitors. The group also plans to coordinate planning, design and construction and work together to seek federal funds to help pay for charging infrastructure.

Gaylor Baird said there is federal money going to states that is designated for purposes such as building out electric car charging stations, and she wants to make sure Lincoln is competing for those dollars.

She also said she thinks there eventually is the potential for a more regional effort, "if we work with our partners up and down the I-80 corridor."

But for now, the focus is on what local government entities can do in and around Lincoln.

One aspect that was not discussed was the fact that the entities are at very different places when it comes to their progress on climate goals.

For example, LES has already converted about 75% of its vehicle fleet to hybrid or fully electric vehicles, while the city has announced plans to convert 100% of its vehicle fleet to either electric or alternative-fuel vehicles by 2040.

On the other hand, UNL so far has only two electric vehicles in its fleet of nearly 1,000, and LPS is in the process of buying its first electric vehicle.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said part of the attraction of joining together with the other local entities is the opportunity to have conversations and create collaborations about sustainability.

“Working together, we can share information and find answers about how to move our four complex fleets involving hundreds of vehicles over to vehicles using alternative fuels, whether electric vehicles, hybrids, E85, soy diesel or others,” Green said.

LES CEO Kevin Wailes said the utility has a long history of collaborating with the city and county, LPS and UNL.

“Our engagement with the Climate-Smart Collaborative is a continuation of our work with community partners in areas that will further the community’s commitment to net-zero carbon goals.”

