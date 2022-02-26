Watch Now: Housing boom changing role, and rhythm, of downtown Lincoln

A century ago, change was on the horizon above downtown Lincoln.

A succession of high-rises — 100 feet tall or higher — was beginning to overshadow its traditional lower-slung structures. The 11-story Capital Hotel, the 10-story Security Mutual Building, the First National Bank, Sharp and Terminal buildings.

The Chamber of Commerce looked up, and it took note. “Their slogan was, ‘A new skyline every morning,’” said Ed Zimmer, the city’s former historic preservation planner. “It was a boom era for downtown buildings.”

If they weren’t hotels or department stores, the new buildings were stacked with offices. Floor after floor of bankers, doctors, lawyers and lenders.

The city revolved around downtown, with a hub-and-spoke streetcar system that reached out to its far-flung neighborhoods and converged at 10th and O streets — the Terminal Building.

A century ago, Lincoln worked downtown. It shopped downtown. It spent its days downtown.

But it didn’t spend as many nights downtown as it does now.

Most of the city’s apartments were closer to the Capitol, though there were some beds in the business district. Students and spinsters and those who couldn’t qualify for mortgages rented apartments above storefronts.

Those with means — professors, even governors — lived more luxuriously as long-term hotel guests.

Fast-forward 100 years.

Many of those early offices — the Stuart Building, now University Towers; Security Mutual, now Centerstone — emptied and were converted to condos. Hotels became apartment buildings. Warehouses were walled off. The federal building? Carved up and rented out.

By 2010, the Downtown Lincoln Association counted 754 residential units and a population of about 1,200.

But that was just the start.

Since then, developers began building from the ground up, changing the horizon again. People now sleep, or soon will, above the ghosts of former downtown institutions. On what used to be the railroad tracks that helped build the city; and Baker’s Hardware, Lincoln’s oldest retailer; and the Journal Star; and P.O. Pears. Even the short-lived Applebee’s is yielding to the 20-story Lied Place Residences.

Add it all up — what’s been built, and what’s under construction — and downtown will soon be home to about 3,800 apartments and condos, said Todd Ogden, president of the Downtown Lincoln Association.

Its population will rise, too, from about 6,400 now to more than 10,000 — rivaling the sprawling Near South population, and bigger than the East Campus, Havelock, Belmont or Malone neighborhoods.

At the same time, the number of downtown hotel rooms has nearly tripled in the past decade, from 554 in 2013 to 1,388, said Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It’s clear the dynamics of downtown Lincoln are shifting quickly, Ogden said. But that means downtown Lincoln has to change its rhythm — and some of its infrastructure — to accommodate its new role as a proper neighborhood.

The area needs to embrace those who live there, he said, and not just those who work there.

“We’re changing from an 8-to-5 business center to a 24/7 neighborhood that’s becoming more livable, walkable and commutable. We have to keep up with the trends that are going on.”

* * *

Randy Hawthorne moved into an apartment near 14th and P more than two decades ago — and he never left.

Why would he? He can walk to the Lied Center for Performing Arts. He can walk to Pinnacle Bank Arena. He can walk to work and to lunch and to dinner. He only drives his car about once a week.

“I’ve thought of moving over the years,” he said. “But this is so convenient.”

Earlier, after the downtown workforce clocked out and went home, his neighborhood seemed emptier in the evenings. But the last decade’s housing boom changed that, and then the pandemic served as an amplifier.

When much of the workforce started staying home, Hawthorne started realizing how many familiar faces — downtown residents, like him — he was seeing on his walks.

And the best part? Many were holding leashes. “The pets have come downtown with the residents,” he said. “There’s a lot more dog-walking than when I first moved downtown.”

Hawthorne is a member of the Downtown Lincoln Association’s Residential Council, which provides feedback and guidance to the association, and advocates for the thousands of people who now spend their nights downtown.

“We talk about things that could be done to provide more safety, or the feeling of safety, in certain parts of downtown. We make sure residents are being thought about.”

They requested better lighting along N Street, for instance, and lobbied for a downtown dog run, which is now included in plans for the South Haymarket Park, tentatively planned to open in 2025. They pointed out the need for a nearby grocery store, and finally got one in 2018.

And they should expect more changes.

A couple of years before COVID-19 altered how — and where — people worked, the Downtown Lincoln Association partnered with the city to initiate a downtown master plan.

They called it The Center of Opportunity.

It recognized in 2018 what the pandemic would ultimately bring into sharper focus — that the traditional 8-to-5 office model was tilting toward a more balanced live-work lifestyle.

People didn’t want to be in their offices all day. But they didn’t want to be home all the time, either. They wanted flexibility, and things to do.

Ogden’s association is hoping to embrace that. “We want to position ourselves downtown so it’s the perfect spot to have this hybrid workforce. We need to be aggressive in becoming a lifestyle center that is an attractive place to live and work.”

That means a community library, which is planned for the Pershing Center block. It might mean a convention center, which is being studied. It means more coffee shops. It means friendlier sidewalks, with more seating, greenery and traffic-calming devices.

It means restaurants that can adapt to a changing schedule; instead of traditional lunch rushes by office workers, their demand might be spread out around the clock. It means more fitness centers, hair stylists and other services. It means more events at Tower Square and the Railyard.

All of that could mean more business, Ogden said. “The more people you have that are spending money downtown, the better our retail and restaurants are going to do.”

And that can be self-perpetuating. A downtown that’s lively all the time — and not just during events — can serve as a recruiting tool for a company like Olsson, which employs about 250 people at its Haymarket headquarters.

“When we host recruits to come to our office, being part of the energy and the buzz that happens down here in the Haymarket and downtown in general can be a plus in the candidate’s eyes,” said Jeff McPeak, the engineering company’s Lincoln office leader.

A downtown that’s livable helps, too. Many of Olsson’s interns rent student apartments, and the proximity is convenient for the odd hours they work. But it’s not just students.

McPeak asked around at work recently. He learned his full-time employees who lived downtown belonged to one of two camps — younger, up-and-coming professionals, or established veterans who were downsizing, and could afford some of the pricier units.

* * *

A century ago, many downtown dwellers couldn’t afford to live anywhere else.

Not anymore.

A 2,500-square-foot condo at Lied Place Residences was assessed at nearly $1 million. A lower-floor, one-bedroom unit in the same building was listed at $545,000. Two-bedroom units at University Towers and Centerstone — both former office buildings from the 1920s — were about $370,000.

And a 600-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment at the upcoming Ten40 Building — in what used to be the Lincoln Electric System headquarters at 11th and O — was listed at $215,000.

These aren’t homes of last resort.

Today’s downtown buyers and renters are single, young professionals, downsizing couples, western Nebraskans who want a place to stay on Husker gameday, or parents of college students.

“It amazes me, the diversity,” said Craig Gies, whose company, BIC Construction, is creating nearly two dozen modest-sized condos — averaging about 800 square feet — in the former LES building.

Before that, his company had focused on the Haymarket, filling the Raymond Bros. and Schwarz Paper warehouses near Eighth and O with condos a few years ago. But century-old Haymarket properties ripe for renovation are getting harder to find, so it expanded its search.

The sustained downtown housing boom is both alarming and inspiring, he said. The Ten40 project is a block east of the Terminal Building, part of which is also becoming condos, and two blocks from the former Journal Star site, which is being replaced by an apartment high-rise.

But the market remains strong. Ten40 already has some of its condos under contract, Gies said.

“I think there’s always a concern with the saturation level, but I think there’s a good mix between hotels, apartments and condo-type places.”

Future housing projects, though, might be more on the fringes of downtown — the Telegraph District to the east, and the South Haymarket area, he said.

Now it’s time for the neighborhood to serve its new population. It could use another grocery store, he said. A park. And more retail opportunities.

Gies is old enough to remember when the city revolved around downtown.

“We never shopped anywhere but downtown,” he said. “That doesn’t exist today.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

