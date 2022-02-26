Watch Now: From tractors to trading cards, Sandhills Global's online auction sites boom during pandemic

In the lucrative business of online auctioneering, Sandhills Global has seen some remarkable items change hands.

A signed Hank Aaron rookie card from 1954. Boxing gloves autographed by Muhammad Ali. Combines, excavators, vintage cars. Even a piece of Tupperware worth $2,500.

"It amazes me every day the stuff we see," said Sandhills' Nathan Stack, manager of HiBid and AuctionFlex, which are part of the Lincoln-based publishing company's growing selection of online auction services — including AuctionTime and EquipmentFacts — that have boomed during the pandemic.

The web-based services pair buyers and sellers from across the globe interested in exchanging video game consoles costing a few hundred bucks and tractors worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It started in 2008 with AuctionTime, which is specifically geared toward big-ticket items such as construction equipment, farm vehicles, trucks and trailers, and newer markets including recreational vehicles and even livestock.

Sandhills' AuctionTime division works directly with auctioneers and dealers to facilitate sales, which are done solely online. The company also operates EquipmentFacts, a simulcast auction platform that allows people to bid on live auctions.

Then in 2017, Sandhills purchased HiBid, operated via software called AuctionFlex, which is tailored more toward items such as sports memorabilia, coins, household goods and even products returned online. HiBid also features a simulcast auction feature.

For decades, Sandhills has published niche trade magazines, connecting buyers and sellers of machinery, vehicles and other equipment in industries such as agriculture and trucking.

The auction services are a natural extension of those publications, said Evan Welch, director of new product sales. AuctionTime listings, for example, appear both online and in print.

Those auction channels have boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic as commerce became increasingly digital.

More than $2 billion worth of inventory was sold online through HiBid in 2021, and there are typically anywhere from 700,000 to 1 million items listed on the site at any given time, Stack said.

"People were forced to really get online because the in-person ability to go buy and pick up wasn't there," Stack said. "And I think what the sellers noticed that by going online, they're reaching a massive audience that they didn't have before."

More people moved to ordering online from sites such as Amazon and Walmart, too, Stack said, which meant there were more returned products that HiBid could auction off.

AuctionTime also saw record-setting growth in 2021, with more than $940 million in gross auction proceeds, including $188 million in December alone. A three-day auction event that month saw $72 million worth of inventory sold, drawing buyers from all 50 states and 54 countries.

"We have a world presence," said Mitch Helman, manager for AuctionTime. "It's no longer people selling equipment state to state, it's country to country."

Sandhills expects the market for web-based auctions to only grow as people become more comfortable making transactions online — from combines and trucks to comic books, baseball cards and everything in between.

"When you look at a 100-foot view and how much growth and potential there is, it's huge," Helman said. "The sky's the limit here for Sandhills and everything that we've got going."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

