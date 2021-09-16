Watch now: Converted Russian military plane makes special delivery in Lincoln

Talk about a special delivery.

When officials were tasked with getting a 220,000-pound boiler to a plant near Sioux City, Iowa, they took matters to the extreme.

Step one: Getting the boiler to middle America, in this case in the belly of an Antonov AH-124, a giant former Russian military plane that's been converted to haul big loads.

Step two: Find an airport with a runway long enough to accommodate the big bird with the hefty payload.

It all played out Thursday at the Lincoln Airport, where the cargo plane landed and two cranes assisted in hoisting the boiler onto semis for the trip to its destination.

