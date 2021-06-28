Watch Now: Bakers Candies gets national spotlight

The chocolate meltaways at Bakers Candies have become world famous, but not because the family-owned company seeks publicity.

"We like to keep our head down, make candy and not bother anybody," said Todd Baker, who runs the Greenwood company started more than three decades ago by his father.

But when producers from "Good Morning America" called last week wanting to film at the company's store and production facility, "we couldn't say no," he said.

Baker said he got a call Thursday from a representative of the show asking if a crew could come film on Friday.

Despite the short notice, he said he was happy to participate.

Baker said the production crew, which spent several hours at Bakers Candies, was there to shoot footage for its "Rise and Shine" tour, an effort to highlight all 50 states as they emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

The show has already featured a number of other states, including Alaska, Maine, Oregon and Tennessee.

Baker said the producers told him they wanted to feature family businesses that "personify Nebraska," and they felt Bakers and its chocolate meltaways were perfect for that.

