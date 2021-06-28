Watch Now: Bakers Candies gets national spotlight

The chocolate meltaways at Bakers Candies have become world famous, but not because the family-owned company seeks publicity.
"We like to keep our head down, make candy and not bother anybody," said Todd Baker, who runs the Greenwood company started more than three decades ago by his father.
But when producers from "Good Morning America" called last week wanting to film at the company's store and production facility, "we couldn't say no," he said.
Baker said he got a call Thursday from a representative of the show asking if a crew could come film on Friday.
Despite the short notice, he said he was happy to participate.
Baker said the production crew, which spent several hours at Bakers Candies, was there to shoot footage for its "Rise and Shine" tour, an effort to highlight all 50 states as they emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
The show has already featured a number of other states, including Alaska, Maine, Oregon and Tennessee.
Baker said the producers told him they wanted to feature family businesses that "personify Nebraska," and they felt Bakers and its chocolate meltaways were perfect for that.
Members of the crew filmed Bakers' production operation and interviewed employees and customers in its retail outlet store.
"We were ill-prepared for the spotlight, but we were happy to share our story," Baker said.
"I'm sure we all looked a little starry-eyed."
Those starry-eyed looks are scheduled to appear on TV sometime during Tuesday's "Good Morning America" broadcast, which airs from 7-9 a.m. on ABC.
Baker said he was told the production crew planned to feature a number of Omaha businesses as well, including the Kimpton Cottonwood hotel and downtown bars and restaurants that serve College World Series fans.
He said he and his employees are eager to see the segment, but they'll probably have to wait to watch a recording at a later date.
"All the employees are bummed because everybody's got to work tomorrow," Baker said. "We're busy making candy."
