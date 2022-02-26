Watch Now: After moving swiftly at the start of the pandemic, Union Bank eyes move to Lincoln's iconic bank tower

In the wake of a global pandemic that has presented challenges to many businesses, Lincoln-based Union Bank & Trust is still making big moves.

Later this year, Union Bank plans to move into the iconic bank tower in downtown Lincoln that has housed Wells Fargo and, before that, National Bank of Commerce. Union Bank is also preparing to open another location in Omaha near 144th and Dodge streets.

The bank’s space in the Wells Fargo building will undergo an extensive renovation, executive vice president Doris Robertson said, which will include the addition of community space that will be free and open to the public.

The community space could serve as a meeting location for startups, customers, nonprofits or any other group that signs up. Its expansion plans are in line with Union Bank's people-centered mission that aims to provide opportunity to all.

“There’s a lot of banks that are moving away from the brick and mortar, but we still feel like there’s a lot of customers who truly want that personal experience and that one-on-one relationship, and our bank is truly based on relationships,” Robertson said.

Renovations to transform the Wells Fargo building into Union Bank's newest location will begin this spring and are expected to wrap up in the fall, Robertson said.

The company's growth plans are reflective of the bank's quick-thinking at the start of the pandemic. The actions the bank took early on saved the livelihoods of many small business owners in Lincoln and beyond, Robertson said.

Stephanie Dinger, vice president of small business at Union Bank, played an active role in connecting both customers and noncustomers to federal stimulus funds.

In fact, Dinger and her team were so instrumental to the community that their work gained national attention in the Washington Post.

In 2020, the federal government offered assistance to small businesses as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, a Small Business Association initiative that helped protect and pay workers during COVID-19. Bankers like Dinger acted as liaisons to those funds and assisted with any other issues the business owners faced during the global shutdown.

"It was a very scary time," Dinger said.

With many people staying home and health measures either forcing businesses to close or limit capacity, many of the bank's customers were attempting to move onto a mobile platform while having very little experience with building a website or utilizing social media. Through those stressful times, she shouldered their burdens and even acted as a sort of therapist.

The bank's staff is easy to talk to, Dinger said, because customers realize their banking professionals are navigating life alongside them.

“They know that they have someone in the community that is walking down the street with them, who is purchasing from them, who is going to church with them, and that means a lot to know that we’re here and we really care,” she said.

But it wasn’t just the team’s interactions with customers that allowed Union Bank to connect clients with federal assistance. In an all-hands-on-deck effort, the bank’s employees worked tirelessly to create an online application platform for the Paycheck Protection Program loans. The initiative was so successful, Union Bank at one point was No. 2 in the nation for PPP loan requests.

“Our community pulled together to save these businesses,” Dinger said. “That, to me, is the most important work I’ve done as a professional.”

Robertson said Union Bank staff have carried on the things they learned from their early pandemic adjustments. They continue to practice adaptability, innovation and genuine care for their customers, she said.

The pandemic also made their business more technology-focused, she said, because the staff had to conduct business remotely in the early days of the pandemic.

Looking ahead, Robertson said she is excited to continue to provide the bank’s community-focused service while opening up a new space for all of downtown Lincoln to enjoy. Following the company’s innovative spirit, the space will utilize all the latest technology available to the banking world.

She said the company has been able to continue to grow because the bank was there for Lincoln businesses in their most vulnerable moment, and that solidified Union Bank's presence in the city.

“Our culture is based on the fact that we really care about our employees,” Robertson said. “We care about our customers, and we care about our community.”

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.