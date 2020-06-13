Warren Buffett’s BNSF cuts jobs as railroads feel COVID-19 pain

In the first three months of this year, its revenue fell by 6% year-over-year to $5.4 billion because of COVID-19-related declines in consumer and industrial shipments. The small bright spot -- a 3% increase in agricultural freight, was due to higher domestic grain and soybean shipments.

BNSF is expected to report another revenue decline in the second quarter and possibly beyond, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report. But the railway has proven adept at cost-cutting in the past, the report said.

The company’s earnings dropped 22% in 2009 after the recession but increased 51% the following year. Since Berkshire acquired the railway in 2009, BNSF’s earnings have increased an average of 12% annually.

The drop in BNSF’s operations this year is indicative of the nationwide trend. The number of rail transportation employees nationally is expected to drop to 153,200 for May, down from 177,300 in the same month last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Omaha-based Union Pacific said in January that it needed 3,000 fewer workers this year as it continues to follow the industry-wide trend to streamline operations. It had layoffs in May from virus-related volume declines, although it also didn’t specify the number.