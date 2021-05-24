Walmart unveils one Lincoln remodel as it prepares for 2 more

Walmart has unveiled one Lincoln store remodel as it appears to be readying for at least two more.

The retailer said Monday in a news release that renovations to its store at 2500 Jamie Lane, which is a few blocks north of the intersection of 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road, are complete.

Among the changes and upgrades made to the store were a new tool department, an updated apparel department with new fitting rooms, new layouts in the home and produce departments, an expanded pet department and expanded grocery pickup space.

The store also has had most of its checkout lanes converted to self-checkout stations, part of a company initiative that aims at converting about 1,000 of its stores to all or mostly self-checkout by the end of 2021.

Walmart also appears to be planning major remodels to two of its other Lincoln locations. The company filed a $1.9 million building permit last week for renovations at its store at 4700 N. 27th St. And in April, it filed a $1.2 million building permit for the store at 8700 Andermatt Drive.

Both building permits indicate there will be renovations done to multiple departments within the stores; however, a company spokeswoman said work on the projects is not scheduled to start until August, so she could not provide specific details.

