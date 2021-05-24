 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walmart unveils one Lincoln remodel as it prepares for 2 more
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Walmart unveils one Lincoln remodel as it prepares for 2 more

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
walmart jamie lane

Walmart has announced that renovations at its store at 2500 Jamie Lane are now complete.

 Lancaster County Assessor's Office

Walmart has unveiled one Lincoln store remodel as it appears to be readying for at least two more.

The retailer said Monday in a news release that renovations to its store at 2500 Jamie Lane, which is a few blocks north of the intersection of 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road, are complete.

Among the changes and upgrades made to the store were a new tool department, an updated apparel department with new fitting rooms, new layouts in the home and produce departments, an expanded pet department and expanded grocery pickup space.

The store also has had most of its checkout lanes converted to self-checkout stations, part of a company initiative that aims at converting about 1,000 of its stores to all or mostly self-checkout by the end of 2021.

Walmart also appears to be planning major remodels to two of its other Lincoln locations. The company filed a $1.9 million building permit last week for renovations at its store at 4700 N. 27th St. And in April, it filed a $1.2 million building permit for the store at 8700 Andermatt Drive.

Both building permits indicate there will be renovations done to multiple departments within the stores; however, a company spokeswoman said work on the projects is not scheduled to start until August, so she could not provide specific details.

Bleak future for empty Lincoln big-box retail spaces
AutoZone to anchor development at 10th and Van Dorn in Lincoln
Lincoln to drop mask mandate as risk dial moves to green

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can stay entertained, save money and still ‘cut the cord’

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News