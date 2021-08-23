Walmart plans major work at one of its Lincoln stores

Walmart is making some major changes to one of its Lincoln stores to keep up with its e-commerce growth.
The retail giant filed a $3 million building permit last week for renovations at its store near 84th Street and Nebraska 2.
Much of that work will involve demolishing a portion of the store's garden center to make room for a larger fulfillment center for online orders.
Lauren Willis, a Walmart spokeswoman, said the location is being turned into a "mini fulfillment center."
"That location will have approximately 30,000 square feet for an automated pickup dispensing system," she said in an email.
Walmart announced plans in January to open dozens of fulfillment centers across the U.S. that will use robots to retrieve some items, while humans continue to select items that are fragile or unwieldy to handle.
Willis said remodeling work at the store will take place this year, with the automated system coming online sometime in 2022.
Walmart last week reported its second-quarter financial results, which showed its e-commerce business was up 97% compared with a year ago. The retail industry as a whole saw average e-commerce growth of 27% during the same period.
Walmart isn't the only company remodeling stores to accommodate online sales. Hy-Vee is currently constructing a separate grocery pickup structure in the parking lot of its store at 50th and O streets for its Aisles Online operations.
Walmart also filed a $1.2 million building permit for the southeast Lincoln store back in April, and Willis said other work will include interior and exterior rebranding, conversion to concrete floors, new merchandise initiatives and remodeled bathrooms.
