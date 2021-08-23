 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walmart plans major work at one of its Lincoln stores
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Walmart plans major work at one of its Lincoln stores

  • Updated
  • 0
Walmart garden center, 08.23

Equipment sits outside the garden center at the Walmart store at 8700 Andermatt Drive. Walmart has announced plans to turn part of the garden center into a mini fulfillment center for its e-commerce operation.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Walmart is making some major changes to one of its Lincoln stores to keep up with its e-commerce growth.

The retail giant filed a $3 million building permit last week for renovations at its store near 84th Street and Nebraska 2.

Much of that work will involve demolishing a portion of the store's garden center to make room for a larger fulfillment center for online orders.

Walmart unveils one Lincoln remodel as it prepares for 2 more

Lauren Willis, a Walmart spokeswoman, said the location is being turned into a "mini fulfillment center."

"That location will have approximately 30,000 square feet for an automated pickup dispensing system," she said in an email.

Walmart announced plans in January to open dozens of fulfillment centers across the U.S. that will use robots to retrieve some items, while humans continue to select items that are fragile or unwieldy to handle.

Standalone Hy-Vee liquor store to set up shop on North 27th Street

Willis said remodeling work at the store will take place this year, with the automated system coming online sometime in 2022.

Walmart last week reported its second-quarter financial results, which showed its e-commerce business was up 97% compared with a year ago. The retail industry as a whole saw average e-commerce growth of 27% during the same period.

Walmart isn't the only company remodeling stores to accommodate online sales. Hy-Vee is currently constructing a separate grocery pickup structure in the parking lot of its store at 50th and O streets for its Aisles Online operations.

Walmart also filed a $1.2 million building permit for the southeast Lincoln store back in April, and Willis said other work will include interior and exterior rebranding, conversion to concrete floors, new merchandise initiatives and remodeled bathrooms.

Large Lincoln shopping center planned near North Star High School
Hy-Vee renovating 50th and O store to enhance online pickup

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Get Your Covid Booster Shot

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln-based Ameritas sued over 2019 data breach
Local Business News

Lincoln-based Ameritas sued over 2019 data breach

  • Updated

Cynthia Weisenberger's attorney, Vince Powers, said in the past two years, she's experienced a "slew of harms," including the loss of $280 due to fraudulent activity on her Amazon account. Her bank had to replace her credit cards four times due to fraudulent charges and two of her email accounts were compromised.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News