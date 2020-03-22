Walmart, Hy-Vee hiring, other retailers boosting pay

While many businesses have had to shut down or scale back their operations due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, putting hundreds and possibly thousands of Nebraskans out of work, retailers that sell groceries have seen their business soar.

As people rush to stock up on food, cleaning supplies and toilet paper, stores like Walmart, Target and Hy-Vee have become overwhelmed.

And that has led to a need for more workers.

Hy-Vee said Friday that it is seeking temporary employees to fill positions in all of its stores to help with tasks such as stocking shelves and cleaning and sanitizing stores.

The company said people who have lost jobs at other businesses are welcome to apply for the positions, which can be found at hy-vee.com/careers.

Also on Friday, Walmart said it is looking to hire 150,000 people nationwide, including 1,500 in Nebraska, to work in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores as well as distribution and fulfillment centers.

Walmart also said it is giving $300 bonuses to all full-time hourly workers and $150 to part-time workers on April 2. The company also said it will pay out its regular quarterly bonus to employees a month early.