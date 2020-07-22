You are the owner of this article.
Vote clears way for city-owned South Haymarket site to go on market
Vote clears way for city-owned South Haymarket site to go on market

A prime potential redevelopment site could be coming onto the market soon.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of a city plan to declare the former Lincoln Police Department maintenance garage at Seventh and J streets as surplus property.

The 2.4-acre property on the south side of J Street between Sixth and Seventh streets is no longer being used by LPD for vehicle maintenance after the department opened a new garage at 100 Oak Creek Drive earlier this year. The city has put an assessed value on the property of nearly $1.5 million.

Lincoln Police Department plans to replace aging fleet garage

The site is bordered on two sides by industrial properties, but the South Haymarket Neighborhood Plan says that any redevelopment of the site should focus on "medium-density" residential uses such as multi-story row houses, as well as offices. In addition to the surplus tag, the city also is seeking to have the land rezoned to an office designation.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the property is on what's considered the southern border of the South Haymarket and the area south of the property is mostly residential.

Marvin said he's not aware of a proposal for the site that's been floated by a developer, but the fact that the city is seeking to have it surplussed likely indicates there may have been inquiries about it.

City of Lincoln agrees to sell 27th and Old Cheney land to surgical center developers

"It's not unusual for a property to become surplus because there is an interest in it," he said.

Assuming the City Council approves the surplus request, the city could then seek to negotiate with any private entities interested in buying the property.

In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission:

* Approved an annexation and zoning change for about 18 acres of land at Southwest 56th and West O streets. The site is designated for future commercial and industrial development, but an attorney representing the developers said there are no specific uses identified yet.

* Approved an amendment to an existing special permit for the former Trabert Hall at 2202 S. 11th St. that will allow CenterPointe to include about 38,000 square feet of medical clinic space as part of a redevelopment of the building. The local nonprofit organization that provides mental health and substance abuse treatment also is planning 32 apartments as part of a $16.4 million renovation of the building.

Lincoln mayor selects Omaha developer's proposal for Pershing block

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

