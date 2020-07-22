Vote clears way for city-owned South Haymarket site to go on market

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A prime potential redevelopment site could be coming onto the market soon.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of a city plan to declare the former Lincoln Police Department maintenance garage at Seventh and J streets as surplus property.

The 2.4-acre property on the south side of J Street between Sixth and Seventh streets is no longer being used by LPD for vehicle maintenance after the department opened a new garage at 100 Oak Creek Drive earlier this year. The city has put an assessed value on the property of nearly $1.5 million.

The site is bordered on two sides by industrial properties, but the South Haymarket Neighborhood Plan says that any redevelopment of the site should focus on "medium-density" residential uses such as multi-story row houses, as well as offices. In addition to the surplus tag, the city also is seeking to have the land rezoned to an office designation.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the property is on what's considered the southern border of the South Haymarket and the area south of the property is mostly residential.