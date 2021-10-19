Virtual job fair features more than 30 Nebraska businesses

More than 30 Nebraska companies are taking part in a nationwide virtual job fair that runs through Oct. 27.

The Virtual Career Event is hosted by Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Lincoln Journal Star. At the website — gethired.anywherecareerfair.com — job seekers can learn about companies that are hiring, read job descriptions and apply at the click of a button.

“With a tight labor market, this virtual event provides a great way to connect motivated job seekers and employers,” said Natalia Wiita, regional vice president of sales and marketing at the Journal Star. “And it offers a wide range of opportunities across industries and regions.”

Lee Enterprises owns more than 75 news and advertising outlets, so the career fair is able to showcase more than 380 companies in 54 markets.

Go to gethired.anywherecareerfair.com to search for jobs by state and city.

