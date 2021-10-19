 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual job fair features more than 30 Nebraska businesses
0 Comments
editor's pick

Virtual job fair features more than 30 Nebraska businesses

  • 0

More than 30 Nebraska companies are taking part in a nationwide virtual job fair that runs through Oct. 27.

The Virtual Career Event is hosted by Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Lincoln Journal Star. At the website — gethired.anywherecareerfair.com — job seekers can learn about companies that are hiring, read job descriptions and apply at the click of a button.

“With a tight labor market, this virtual event provides a great way to connect motivated job seekers and employers,” said Natalia Wiita, regional vice president of sales and marketing at the Journal Star. “And it offers a wide range of opportunities across industries and regions.”

Lee Enterprises owns more than 75 news and advertising outlets, so the career fair is able to showcase more than 380 companies in 54 markets.

Go to gethired.anywherecareerfair.com to search for jobs by state and city.

Business logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Dave Bundy has been editor of the Journal Star since 2012 and served as its news editor from 1997 to 2001.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News