Virtual job fair features 50 Nebraska businesses

Around 50 Nebraska companies are taking part in a nationwide virtual job fair that runs through March 7.
The Virtual Career Event is hosted by Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Lincoln Journal Star. At the website —
gethired.anywherecareerfair.com — job seekers can learn about companies that are hiring, read job descriptions and apply at the click of a button.
"This career event provides jobseekers the ability to connect with the many businesses that are currently hiring in a virtual environment that is incredibly effective and safe," said Natalia Wiita, regional vice president of sales and marketing at the Journal Star. "With hundreds of employers participating nationwide, this event will feature open positions across a variety of industries and will provide a much needed resource for jobseekers and employers right now."
Lee Enterprises owns more than 75 news and advertising outlets, so the career fair is able to showcase more than 380 companies in 54 markets.
Go to
gethired.anywherecareerfair.com to search for jobs by state and city.
With a morsel of food perched in its mouth, a chickadee makes a winged retreat from a bird feeder on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Holmes Lake Park. High temps are forecast to be in the mid-40s to 50s for the next week.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
David City’s Dylan Vodicka (right) collapses into the arms of wrestling coach
Tahner Thiem after defeating Ord’s Kelen Meyer in the Class C 182 pound state championship match on February 20, 2021, at CHI Health Center. It was an emotional day for Vodicka, who won his state title without his father, Jim, who passed away in December. "I know he's watching," Vodicka said. "He'd be so proud." Vodicka capped off an undefeated 54-0 campaign that included breaking the school career wins record with 184. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kenneth Ferriera
Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia celebrates after defeating Gering’s Paul Ruff in the Class B 126 pound state championship match on February 20, 2021, at CHI Health Center. Garcia became entered into the history books as one of Nebraska's few 4-time state championship holders. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kenneth Ferriera
Crete celebrates after defeating Waverly 40-31, to win the B-3 district final on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Crete High School. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Nebraska takes the court to celebrate their three set sweep over Minnesota on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the Devany Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Bill Eickmeier clears snow from his driveway early in the morning on Sunday, February 21, 2021. The city received another helping of snow -2 inches, to be exact, according to the National Weather Service. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Corn Coast Brewing co-owners Dan Walkermeyer (left) and Will Walter stand inside the future site of their first taproom and brewing location in Southwest Lincoln at 1433 Dahlberg Drive on Friday, February 19, 2021. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Lincoln East state wrestling qualifiers Brandon Bausert (top) and Keith Smith spar as part of a warmup during wrestling practice at Lincoln East High School on Monday, February 15, 2021. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Jutta Graham (left) and Tom Wagoner practice the basics of dancing the Rumba during a day of dance lessons on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at The DelRay Ballroom. The Rumba is regarded as not just a mere dance with steps to follow. Many regard the rumba as the dance of love and passion. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Florist Kurtis Bomar picks out roses for a Valentines Day bouquet on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Stem Gallery. Not even sub-zero temperatures and a pandemic can stem the curve of flower sales for Valentines day. As the orders continued to roll in, delivery drivers and florist have taken precautions to fight against the cold. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
A frigid squirrel braves the unwelcoming icy cold to forage for food at Holmes Lake Park on Friday, February 12, 2021. With the days high just barely reaching 1 degree Fahrenheit without wind chill. It was rare to see signs of life that were not bolting for warmth. Anyone spotted outside faced bone chilling winds and snow flurries. Forecast for western Nebraska predicted similar weather continuing into the following days. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Pius X's Dontae Thomas celebrates with teammates after pinning Elkhorn South's Henry Thomsen in the 182lb championship match during the A-4 district wrestling meet on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Omaha Central High School. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun celebrates a kill by teammate Lauren Stivrins (not shown) to tie the score against Minnesota at 21-21 in the fourth set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) dives for an ace serve by Minnesota’s Adanna Rollins in the fourth set as teammate Kayla Caffey (top) looks on at the Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Riley Zuhn (16) attempts a kill against Minnesota in the third set on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
BIRDS OF A FEATHER
A bluejay watches as a competitor for food comes in for a landing on a hanging peanut wreath bird feeder Wednesday at Holmes Lake Park. After 10 days of frigid weather — including a period of below-zero high temperatures — the weather is forecast to be milder through the end of the month.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
John Matczyszyn (center) scores a goal between brothers Alex (left) and Thomas on Wednesday on the north shore of Holmes Lake. The brothers were joined by their father Alexander (not shown). After 10 days of frigid weather — including a period of below-zero high temperatures — the area is forecasted to receive a more reasonable climate heading into the next week.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
A squirrel raids a hanging peanut wreath bird feeder for a peanut on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on the south shore on Holmes Lake Park. After 10 days of frigid weather - including a period of below-zero high temperatures - the area is forecasted to receive a more reasonable climate heading into the next week and a half.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
A pair of ice fishermen pull a sled with their gear out on the snow and ice-covered surface of Holmes Lake Park on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. After 10 days of frigid weather - including a period of below-zero high temperatures - the area is forecasted to receive a more reasonable climate heading into the next week and a half.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Charlie Hoiberg (12) blocks Lincoln Southeast's Sam Haire's layup as teammate Sam Hoiberg (2) and Derek Branch (3) look on in the first half Wednesday at Southeast High School.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Connor Renard (center) lands on the back of Millard South's Brock Murtaugh as they battled for a rebound in the first half
Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Porter Bazil (33) blocks a shot from Millard South's Lance Rucker in the first half Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
With below-zero wind chills in the air, a squirrel leaps from one snow bank to another on Tuesday at Holmes Lake Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
American Bison forage for food in the bitter cold after on Sunday, February 07, 2021, at the Pioneers Park Nature Center. Bone chilling winds whipped snow through the Lincoln area, causing temperatures to drop to single digit temperatures. Weekly outlooks expect the trend to continue for at least into the next week. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
A dog walker walks past tree branches covered in hoar frost near Holmes Lake Park on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont bowling head coach Keith Cunnings celebrates after the team won the team title during state bowling championships, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Alec Manzano (right) loads an order of groceries into a car at the Hyvee online order pickup site on Sunday, February 07, 2021, at the Hyvee on 51st and O street. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Venturing out in the below-zero wind chill on snowshoes he received in Christmas 2019, Walt Stroup of Lincoln blazes a trail on the pristine powdery remnants of the 25.3 inches of snow the city received during a 14-day period from Jan. 25 to Feb. 7 on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Holmes Lake Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Fremont's Cole Macaluso bowls in the boys state bowling, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow and single-digit temperatures don't stop people from walking around Holmes Lake on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kaitlyn Higgins springs from the vault during a duel against Rutgers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Devaney Sports Center. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shadows of the Lincoln East show choir are silhouetted on the wall as they rehearse on Monday, February 01, 2021 at Lincoln East High School. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Kenneth Ferriera
Nebraska head coach John Cook (bottom center) talks to the team before they take on Maryland on Feb. 6 at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
A biker braves heavy snowfall on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, along the Rock Island trail. Adverse weather was of no concern to the cold blooded bikers who took part in the Frosty Bike Ride on Saturday. Despite temperatures in the low teens and a snow forecast of 4 inches, bike enthusiasts braved the weather for the annual ride. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer launches himself into the backstroke at the start of the Boys 200-Yard Medley Relay against Lincoln Southeast on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, during a swimming dual at Lincoln Southwest High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Proponents of LB643 wait in the rotunda to testify in favor of the new bill on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Nebraska State Capitol. If passed LB643 would allow them to be exempted from any vaccine program, though at this time one does not exist. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
By-product of ethanol is seen at AltEn, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Mead, Neb. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hoar frost coats tree branches on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Crew members work around an OC-135B after it landed as the first U.S. Air Force plane from Offutt's temporary relocation to the Lincoln Airport on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The Air Force's 55th Wing is relocating to Lincoln while Offutt's runway is reconstructed. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
