Virtual job fair features 50 Nebraska businesses
Around 50 Nebraska companies are taking part in a nationwide virtual job fair that runs through March 7. 

The Virtual Career Event is hosted by Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Lincoln Journal Star. At the website — gethired.anywherecareerfair.com — job seekers can learn about companies that are hiring, read job descriptions and apply at the click of a button.

"This career event provides jobseekers the ability to connect with the many businesses that are currently hiring in a virtual environment that is incredibly effective and safe," said Natalia Wiita, regional vice president of sales and marketing at the Journal Star. "With hundreds of employers participating nationwide, this event will feature open positions across a variety of industries and will provide a much needed resource for jobseekers and employers right now."

Lee Enterprises owns more than 75 news and advertising outlets, so the career fair is able to showcase more than 380 companies in 54 markets.

Go to gethired.anywherecareerfair.com to search for jobs by state and city.

Editor

Dave Bundy has been editor of the Journal Star since 2012 and served as its news editor from 1997 to 2001.

