Virginia Keifer, who started well-known Lincoln eatery, dies

Virginia's Cafe

Virginia Keifer founded Virginia's Travelers Café, 3820 Cornhusker Highway, in 1978.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Virginia Keifer is known as the namesake of Virginia's Travelers Cafe, which she bought in 1978, but her restaurant career goes back many years before that.

Keifer, who died Saturday at the age of 87, grew up in a family of restaurant owners.

Both her mom and brother owned restaurants in Lincoln, and she started frying hamburgers at age 10 at her mom's first restaurant near 12th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

In 1948, Keifer's mom bought the Arrowhead Cafe at 27th and Vine streets, and Virginia  started working there when she was 13.

"That's where I really learned about waiting tables and all the facets of cooking," she told the Journal Star in a 1995 interview.

She took a few years off in her 20s after getting married and having kids and then in 1965 bought her first restaurant, a steakhouse on West O Street that she renamed Herm's Cafe.

Keifer sold Herm's in 1970 and was planning to buy her brother's restaurant, but she instead bought a cafe at 27th and Orchard streets, which became Virginia's Restaurant. In 1978, she bought a restaurant-motel-gas station at 3820 Cornhusker Highway and turned it into a family restaurant called Virginia's Travelers Cafe. She ran both restaurants for a year before concentrating solely on the new one.

"She's just always been in the restaurant business," said daughter Darlene Blackford.

Just as Keifer had worked in her mother's restaurants, her eight children were expected to work in her cafe.

"It was a daily thing," Blackford said. "We just knew we had to go to work."

Keifer retired in 2000 after one of her sons, Mike Von Busch, agreed to take over the business. It's still going strong today under the ownership of Mike's son Mark.

After retiring, Keifer focused on her family, Blackford said. She loved to take her grandchildren camping and both host and attend garage sales, where she relished in finding trinkets for family members.

She also was very committed to her faith and was a founding member of Belmont Baptist Church.

"She was just an amazing woman," Blackford said.

Three years ago, when city officials unveiled a plan to beautify Cornhusker Highway and eliminate some adjacent railroad crossings that appeared to target Virginia's for relocation, Keifer testified at a public hearing in front of the City Council, and the audience clapped when she was done.

Blackford said her mom was shocked at the attention she got and that people knew who she was, but Blackford wasn't.

"I said, 'Mom, you're a legend in this town.'"

In addition to Blackford, Keifer is survived by her seven other children: Pauline Clark, Sherry Burback, Ernest Von Busch, Michael Von Busch, Rodney Von Busch, Bill Zessin and Dwayne Zessin.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O St.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

