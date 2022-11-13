Villas, commercial uses planned for undeveloped portion of former Lincoln golf course

A plan is in place to develop the eastern half of the former Knolls Country Club.

An application to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission shows 36 luxury villas along with 75,000 square feet of commercial space on about 20 acres of former golf course land south of Old Cheney Road between roughly 22nd and 24th streets.

The land is still owned by George Boosalis, whose family owned The Knolls for most of its existence. Boosalis directed questions to Brad Marshall, an engineer with Olsson Associates, who said a development team for the project is still being assembled.

In a news release, Olsson said the development will be called The Knolls and will be an "upscale housing development" villa-style housing options similar to what's found at the Firethorn, Ridge and Wilderness Ridge developments.

The commercial portion of the development, which will front Old Cheney Road, will be called Knolls Plaza. Among the possible uses Olsson mentioned are medical office space, a bank branch and a "premier sit-down restaurant."

Olsson said a meeting is planned the week of Thanksgiving to brief neighbors on the plan, and the applications are tentatively scheduled for a public hearing in front of the Planning Commission on Dec. 7.

If the city approval process goes smoothly, developers hope to start construction early next year.

The Knolls closed in November 2015 after more than 50 years in business. Dial Realty bought the western 14 acres of the course and built a retirement community with more than 130 independent-living, assisted-living and memory-care units that opened in 2018.