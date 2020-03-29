You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Village Inn location in north Lincoln closed for good
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Village Inn location in north Lincoln closed for good

{{featured_button_text}}
Village Inn

The Village Inn at 29th and O streets, shown here in 2010 before it was remodeled, closed in February 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

The Village Inn located at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway has closed permanently.

A sign appeared on the front door of the restaurant Sunday, and the location has also been removed from the Village Inn website.

Village Inn declares bankruptcy, closes dozens of locations

American Blue Ribbon Holdings, the restaurant chain's parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January in Delaware.

The Denver Post reported that Colorado-based Village Inn lost $11 million in 2018 and $7 million in 2019.

The chain also declared bankruptcy in 2008 under a previous owner.

View Comments
0
0
2
2
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Local Business News

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

  • Updated

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News