Village Inn location in north Lincoln closed for good

The Village Inn at 29th and O streets, shown here in 2010 before it was remodeled, closed in February 2018.
Journal Star file photo
The Village Inn located at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway has closed permanently.
A sign appeared on the front door of the restaurant Sunday, and the location has also been removed from the Village Inn website.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
American Blue Ribbon Holdings, the restaurant chain's parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January in Delaware.
The Denver Post reported that Colorado-based Village Inn lost $11 million in 2018 and $7 million in 2019.
The chain also declared bankruptcy in 2008 under a previous owner.
Conroy’s Family Bakery - Feb. 16
Conroy’s Family Bakery at 1600 Normandy Court, Suite 102, closed Feb. 16.
Conroy's Bakery Facebook page
Egg & I - October
The Egg & I closed its location at 16th and Q streets in late October.
Google Street View
Amigos - December
Amigos closed its downtown Lincoln location on Dec. 13.
Courtesy photo
Zesto - August
The Zesto Ice Cream location at 1501 Pine Lake Road closed at the end of August.
Matt Olberding
Green Flash - November
Green Flash at 1630 P St. appeared to have closed for good in early November.
Matt Olberding
Tornado Crepes - December
Tornado Crepes closed its location in the food court at Gateway Mall.
Matt Olberding
Lazzari's
Lazzari's Pizza said its downtown location would close at the end of 2019.
Lazzari's Facebook page
Teriyaki Madness
Teriyaki Madness has closed after a little more than three years in Lincoln.
Facebook page photo
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Buffalo Wings & Rings planned to close its Railyard location.
Journal Star file photo
Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company closed its location at 210 N. 14th St.
Lancaster County Assessor's Office
Fresh Healthy Cafe
Fresh Healthy Cafe has closed at 144 N. 13th St., but a post on its Facebook page says it will be moving to another location.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Old Chicago - March 1
The Old Chicago at 826 P St. closed for good March 1 after more than 23 years in business.
ZACH HAMMACK, Journal Star
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.