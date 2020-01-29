You are the owner of this article.
Village Inn declares bankruptcy, closes dozens of locations
Village Inn

The Village Inn at 29th and O streets, shown here in 2010 before it was remodeled, closed in February 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln appears to have been spared any closures as part of Village Inn's latest bankruptcy.

American Blue Ribbon Holdings, the restaurant chain's parent company,  filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday in Delaware and listed 53 restaurants it was closing as part of the filing.

However, 20 of those locations had already closed in the past two years, including the Village Inn at 29th and O streets in Lincoln, which shut its doors in February 2018.

Of the 33 restaurants that recently closed, only one appears to be in Nebraska -- at 44th and Dodge streets in Omaha.

The four Lincoln locations remain open and do not appear at risk of closure anytime soon.

The Denver Post reported that Colorado-based Village Inn lost $11 million in 2018 and $7 million in 2019.

The chain declared bankruptcy in 2008 under a previous owner.

