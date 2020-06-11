You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Vietnamese restaurant to open in Clocktower in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick centerpiece top story

Vietnamese restaurant to open in Clocktower in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
ClockTower Shopping Center at night

ClockTower Shopping Center at night. COURTESY PHOTO

A new Vietnamese cafe is coming to the Clocktower shopping center at 70th and A streets.

Phinway, which is opening Saturday, will serve various types of French-Vietnamese style baguettes, smoothies, coffee and tea drinks.

Duy Nguyen, one of the owners of the business, said its signature offering is “ca phe phin,” a coffee drink that is slow brewed through a special filter called a "phin."

Biz Buzz: Chipotle coming to southeast Lincoln

Nguyen also announced that the cafe will be the first Nebraska business to partner with Nguyen Coffee Supply, a New York-based roaster that specializes in Vietnamese coffee beans.

Phinway will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday during what is considered a "soft opening," and those hours will continue until the menu and training is finalized.

He said a grand opening will be announced later on Phinway's Facebook page.

Making Lemon-Aid: Lincoln Mexican restaurant gets a helping hand
MotorFood back in the Lincoln food truck game during the pandemic

Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News