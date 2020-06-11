Vietnamese restaurant to open in Clocktower in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new Vietnamese cafe is coming to the Clocktower shopping center at 70th and A streets.

Phinway, which is opening Saturday, will serve various types of French-Vietnamese style baguettes, smoothies, coffee and tea drinks.

Duy Nguyen, one of the owners of the business, said its signature offering is “ca phe phin,” a coffee drink that is slow brewed through a special filter called a "phin."

Nguyen also announced that the cafe will be the first Nebraska business to partner with Nguyen Coffee Supply, a New York-based roaster that specializes in Vietnamese coffee beans.

Phinway will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday during what is considered a "soft opening," and those hours will continue until the menu and training is finalized.

He said a grand opening will be announced later on Phinway's Facebook page.

