Vietnamese restaurant to open in Clocktower in Lincoln

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
A new Vietnamese cafe is coming to the Clocktower shopping center at 70th and A streets.
Phinway, which is opening Saturday, will serve various types of French-Vietnamese style baguettes, smoothies, coffee and tea drinks.
Duy Nguyen, one of the owners of the business, said its signature offering is “ca phe phin,” a coffee drink that is slow brewed through a special filter called a "phin."
Nguyen also announced that the cafe will be the first Nebraska business to partner with Nguyen Coffee Supply, a New York-based roaster that specializes in Vietnamese coffee beans.
Phinway will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday during what is considered a "soft opening," and those hours will continue until the menu and training is finalized.
He said a grand opening will be announced later on Phinway's Facebook page.
Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year
Good Evans - November
Villa Amore - November
Panda Express - November
Napoli's - September
Perkins - August
Phinway - June
Tipsy Tina's
El Potrero
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.