Vietnamese community donates supplies to Bryan Health
Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan's vice president of advancement and chief development officer, became visibly emotional during the hospital's daily online media briefing while sharing a letter that arrived along with a significant donation of medical supplies.

The donation, which included 1,900 procedural masks, 152 bottles of hand sanitizer, 38 thermometers and 190 packets of tissue, came from Viet Nguyen, owner of VS Nail Supply in Lincoln.

Nguyen said in the letter that the items were being given on behalf of the "Vietnamese communities group in Lincoln, NE."

"Please accept these items as a token of our appreciation toward the medical team at Bryan Health," the letter said.

"We pray that people in Nebraska as well as everyone in America and everyone in the world will be able to rid of this terrible virus soon and will thrive again.

The donation came at a time when President Donald Trump has taken to calling the coronavirus the "Chinese" virus because it originated in that country, a move that some people have criticized as racist, although he recently emphasized that Asian people were not to blame for spreading the virus.

Bob Ravenscroft

Bob Ravenscroft

Despite that, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned last week of a possible surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Lincoln Police Department has not gotten any reports of such crimes locally, it is still potentially a source of tension.

Ravenscroft said Friday that such incidents make him "mad and sad."

The donation to Bryan wasn't the only hospital donation by an Asian American group this week.

The Chinese Nebraska Association on Friday donated 10,000 surgical masks and 500 N-95 respirator masks each to the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Methodist Hospital, both in Omaha.

The group last week donated another 5,000 surgical masks to Nebraska Methodist.

"We are calling on our community for monetary donations so we can purchase more personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect our healthcare providers," the group said on its website.

