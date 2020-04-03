Vietnamese community donates supplies to Bryan Health

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan Health's vice president of advancement and chief development officer, became visibly emotional during the hospital's daily online media briefing while sharing a letter that arrived along with a significant donation of medical supplies.

The donation, which included 1,900 procedural masks, 152 bottles of hand sanitizer, 38 thermometers and 190 packets of tissue, came from Viet Nguyen, owner of VS Nail Supply in Lincoln.

Nguyen said in the letter that the items were being given on behalf of the "Vietnamese communities group in Lincoln, NE."

"Please accept these items as a token of our appreciation toward the medical team at Bryan Health," the letter said.

"We pray that people in Nebraska as well as everyone in America and everyone in the world will be able to rid of this terrible virus soon and will thrive again."

The donation came at a time when President Donald Trump has taken to calling the coronavirus the "Chinese" virus because it originated in that country, a move that some people have criticized as racist, although he recently emphasized that Asian people were not to blame for spreading the virus.